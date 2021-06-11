UNI's Ella Greer (622) and ST. Joseph-Ogden's Hope Rajlich (586) battle it out at the finish in the 4 X 100 at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Ava Knap (583) finds herself inside the rail as she hands off the baton to Helene Jonest (582) in the 4 X 800 at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
UNI's Erin Smith (630) hands off the baton to Danbi Choi (619) in the 4 X 800 at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Salt Fork's Shelby Mcgee (112) and Westville's Jaitlyn White (666) battle hit out at the finish of their heat of the 100 Hurdles at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Uni's Kate Ahmari, (618), and Judah Christian's Aleigha Garrison(115) at the start of the 3200 Meter run at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, crosses the finish first in the 100 Meter Dash to win the state title at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Salt Fork's Gracie Jessup gets an ovation from friends after she won the 100 Meter Hurdles at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, looks back at the track as she walks off following her win of the 100 Meter Dash at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, tries to keep cool under an umbrella as she waits for her turn at the long jump at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
An exhausted Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, right, shares a hug with Asst. cCoach Tracy Hornaday after winning the 200 Meter at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
An exhausted Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, right, shares a hug and a smile with Asst. Coach Tracy Hornaday after winning the 200 Meter at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Salt Fork's Brynlee Keeran, left, St. Joseph-Ogden's Grace Schmitz, right, and Teutopolis' Isabelle Hemmen share an umbrella and a laugh as they find shade together while competing in the pole vault at the IHSA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Central's Jake Munroe (15) gets back k to first base before Chatham Glenwood's Stephen Hardwick (26) gets the all in a Class 3A sectional semi-final game at Spalding Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Central's Owen Hobbs (21) goes for the ball as Chatham Glenwood's Tyler Marconi (25) slides back to second in a Class 3A sectional semi-final game at Spalding Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Central's Leo Severin (14) pitches in a Class 3A sectional semi-final game at Spalding Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHARLESTON — Alyssa Williams paused and bent over at the waist seconds after she crossed the finish line at O’Brien Stadium’s track for a third time on Thursday.
Taking a breather, perhaps? No one would blame the Tuscola junior for being tired at the conclusion of her IHSA Class 1A girls’ state finals performance.
“I don’t know if I’m going to go to bed (Thursday night),” Williams said. “I’m so excited.”
Williams’ excitement was well-founded, as she earned state-champion status in the long jump, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and nearly powered the Warriors to a team trophy on Eastern Illinois’ campus.
Williams also led off a sixth-place 800 relay unit that included senior Brynn Tabeling, sophomore Mia Hausmann and senior Laney Cummings. This means Williams played a role in all 34 of Tuscola’s points, placing the team behind only Belleville Althoff’s 50, Winnebago’s 49 and Salt Fork’s 47.6
Not to mention she bagged the first state track and field championships earned by a Tuscola girls’ athlete since Johanna Wienke won the Class A discus title in 2006.
“Walking on clouds right now,” Williams said. “It doesn’t feel real. It doesn’t feel like I’m at a state track meet and I’ve won three events. I’m just glad I put the most out there for my team, and I’m glad I had some fun with my friends.”
Williams’ day began in the long jump. She entered with the best seed distance at 18 feet, 3 3/4 inches but had to contend with two-time 1A event winner Atleigh Hamilton out of St. Joseph-Ogden, not to mention other close competitors like Dakota’s Cali Minkie, Wilmington’s Kate McCann and Salt Fork’s Gracie Jessup.
Williams made contact with the board in just one of her four attempts, saying the board looked and felt different than others she’s bounced off.
No matter. Williams posted a best leap of 18-3 1/4 and was the only athlete to surpass 18 feet on the day.
“This is absolutely insane,” Williams said when allowing herself to briefly celebrate after the long jump win. “I knew that it’d be a lot of competition (Thursday), and I knew I’d have to do my best. And I’m really happy with the result.”
There was more to come on a sunny, warm day in which the temperature soared into the high 80s.
Much more.
Williams blistered down the track’s home straightaway and past a typically boisterous throng of fans to secure the 100 state title in 12.10 seconds. She bested Althoff’s Alaina Lester by 16-hundredths of a second for the top spot and a personal best, eclipsing the 12.14 mark that had her seeded first overall.
“Man, I was at the blocks and I saw some of my competitors at the start, and they were really explosive,” Williams said. “They’re really fast. And I said, ‘Man, I’m going to get out there fast and just have a good time.’”
Williams’ foray into the 800 relay initially wasn’t part of her state schedule. She was listed as an alternate, but Warriors coach Drew Sterkel approached Williams with a proposal.
“After we got seeded fifth, Coach thought we had a fighting chance (to win) and said, ‘Hey, can you run this?’” Williams said. “My teammates were really excited about going to state. Some of them, it was their first time. It was also my first time, so I’m really excited I got to do this with them.”
That’s another aspect of Williams’ story that shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle. She didn’t qualify for this meet as a freshman, and there was no state series last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of shying away from a new setting, Williams latched on to any opportunity she could find.
“I knew I’d have enough time to rest (for the 200) and I knew my competition would push me to do my best, so I wasn’t worried at all,” Williams said. “I knew that this was for (my teammates), and there’s no ‘I’ in team. And it was just about being part of a unit, because track’s a team sport no matter how individual it gets.”
No relay partners could help Williams through her final 200 meters of the day and season.
She again rose to the occasion with a personal record, clocking 25.32 for a 12-hundredths advantage over Chicago Hope’s Tyrah Taylor.
This was the only individual event in which Williams entered without the best previous time, her 25.78 behind the 25.68 of Althoff’s Nariah Parks.
“Like the 150-meter mark of the 200, I remembered, ‘Man, gonna get tight. Just got to stay relaxed keep those knees high and the rest will carry,’” Williams said. “I’m just really happy about that.”
Williams’ star-making display reminds of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kenli Nettles winning three individual events and placing fifth in another at the 2019 1A state meet and giving the Knights a fifth-place team finish.
There is one difference between the two: Nettles was the only ALAH athlete to qualify for state.
“I’m only one piece. We’ve got 16 kids,” Williams said. “It’s definitely a team effort. I think it’s one of the best track teams we’ve had in a very long time, and we’re going to get back to work and we’re going to get better next year.”
MEET THE STARS
Preps coordinator Colin Likas will be posted up all week in Charleston and checks in after the conclusion of Thursday’s Class 1A girls’ track and field state meet at O’Brien Stadium with three standout area performances:
★
BRYNLEE KEERAN, SALT FORK
The junior may not have won a state title — like senior teammate Gracie Jessup (100-meter hurdles) — but Keeran still thrived in the field for Class 1A’s third-place team. She ranked second in the triple jump (36 feet, 2 inches), notched third in the pole vault (11-41/2), tied for eighth in the high jump (5-0) and ranked 11th in the long jump (16-73/4).
★ ★
ATLEIGH HAMILTON, ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
The senior and future Illinois State athlete went out with a bang and capped an IHSA state meet career that includes wins in four events across 2018 and 2019. Hamilton earned second place in both the long jump (17 feet, 101/4 inches) and 400-meter dash (58.0 seconds), as well as third in the 200 (25.80) and sixth in the 100 (12.56).
★ ★ ★
MADIE BURWELL, VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE
The Villa Grove senior spent her high school athletic tenure being known for participating in as many sports as possible. So it’s only fitting she garnered the Blue Devils’ first girls’ track and field state medal since 300-meter hurdler Jennifer Jones in 1999 when Burwell placed ninth in discus with a best throw of 115 feet, 5 inches.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.