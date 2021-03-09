Three local girls' basketball programs each moved up one position in their respective Associated Press polls, which were released Tuesday.
Tuscola, Tri-County and Salt Fork all lay claim to that distinction. The Warriors still have two games remaining on their schedule, while both the Titans and Storm are done with their 2021 seasons.
Below are the complete AP polls in both genders, for all four classes, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
BOYS
Class 4A
RK., TEAM REC PTS PREV
1. Simeon (4) 4-0 67 1
2. Whitney Young (3) 11-0 66 2
3. Mundelein 13-1 55 3
4. Glenbard West 13-0 45 5
5. Rolling Meadows 12-0 38 8
6. Curie 3-1 32 9
7. DeKalb 17-0 26 10
8. Belleville East 10-1 16 7
9. New Trier 10-2 12 —
10. Evanston Township 12-2 9 4
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 8. Glenbrook South 7. Lake Forest 2. Moline 1. Hersey 1.
Class 3A
RK., TEAM REC PTS PREV
1. Hillcrest (6) 10-0 69 3
2. Niles Notre Dame 14-2 57 1
3. Peoria Notre Dame (1) 14-1 55 6
4. Kankakee 10-0 49 4
5. Fenwick 11-2 42 5
6. Rock Island 12-2 27 8
7. DePaul College Prep 9-2 23 2
8. Washington 14-1 17 10
9. Effingham 14-1 15 —
10. Kenwood 6-2 7 7
Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 5. Lemont 4. St. Viator 4. Ottawa 4. Springfield Lanphier 3. Centralia 2. St. Rita 2.
Class 2A
RK., TEAM REC PTS PREV
1. Rockford Lutheran (7) 15-0 79 1
2. Corliss (1) 9-1 65 2
3. Clark 4-1 53 4
4. Mt. Carmel 13-2 47 5
(tie) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 10-4 47 3
6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 12-1 41 6
7. Breese Mater Dei 10-0 38 8
8. Nashville (1) 10-1 25 7
9. Macomb 12-0 23 10
10. Breese Central 15-0 21 —
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 18. Fairfield 16. Pinckneyville 5. Hillsboro 5. Eureka 5. Carterville 4. Massac County 2. Teutopolis 1.
Class 1A
RK., TEAM REC PTS PREV
1. Yorkville Christian (9) 8-0 98 1
2. Casey-Westfield (1) 9-1 63 6
(tie) Kewanee Wethersfield 15-1 63 5
4. Cobden 14-0 62 3
5. Indian Creek 14-4 50 2
6. Monmouth United 14-1 42 10
7. East Dubuque 14-1 38 8
8. Fulton 11-1 36 9
9. LeRoy 12-1 26 7
10. Roanoke-Benson 13-3 13 4
Others receiving votes: Okawville 11. Winchester-West Central 10. Meridian 7. Concord Triopia 5. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Scales Mound 4. Jacksonville Routt 4. Brimfield 4. Norris City 3. Steeleville 2. Amboy 1. Mounds Meridian 1. Goreville 1. Griggsville-Perry 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
RK., TEAM REC PTS PREV
1. Benet (1) 9-0 73 3
2. Hersey (6) 13-0 73 1
3. Fremd 11-1 55 6
4. Marist 11-1 54 5
5. Libertyville (1) 13-2 47 8
6. Edwardsville 13-1 38 4
7. Loyola 16-2 28 9
8. Stevenson 12-1 25 2
9. Hononegah 10-1 19 7
10. O'Fallon 11-1 12 —
Others receiving votes: Maine South 10. Naperville North 3. York 1. Lincoln Way West 1. Bolingbrook 1.
Class 3A
RK., TEAM REC PTS PREV
1. Simeon (5) 7-0 77 1
2. Peoria (3) 10-0 73 2
3. Kenwood 7-0 65 3
4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 13-0 57 4
5. Bethalto Civic Memorial 12-1 46 6
6. Dunlap 12-2 29 5
7. St. Ignatius 10-3 26 10
(tie) Geneseo 10-2 26 8
9. Decatur MacArthur 7-1 19 9
10. Burlington Central 10-2 7 7
Others receiving votes: St. Viator 6. Chicago Heights Marian 5. Peoria Notre Dame 1. Rock Island 1. Sycamore 1. Morton 1.
Class 2A
RK., TEAM REC PTS PREV
1. Riverdale (9) 7-0 94 1
2. Paris (1) 12-1 85 2
3. Carterville 10-1 71 3
4. Eureka 13-0 63 7
5. Winnebago 10-2 56 4
6. Sullivan 13-1 55 6
7. Tremont 13-0 37 8
8. Tuscola 14-2 23 9
(tie) Seneca 12-1 23 10
10. Pleasant Plains 4-2 12 5
Others receiving votes: Nashville 10. Petersburg PORTA 10. Breese Central 5. Fieldcrest 3. Clinton 2. Sherrard 1.
Class 1A
RK., TEAM REC PTS PREV
1. Amboy (8) 11-1 95 1
2. Lanark Eastland (1) 15-1 89 2
3. Brimfield (1) 15-0 80 3
4. Aurora Christian 11-1 54 4
5. Tri-County 10-1 52 6
6. Salt Fork 13-0 48 7
7. Stockton 13-0 44 9
8. Brown County 11-1 35 8
9. Gardner-South Wilmington 12-1 18 —
10. Jacksonville Routt 8-2 14 5
Others receiving votes: Abingdon-Avon 13. Neoga 3. Serena 1. Greenfield 1. Altamont 1. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Galena 1.