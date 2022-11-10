TUSCOLA — Ella Boyer remembers her first youth softball camp.
No discussion of college recruitment took place at that time. Instead, the current Tuscola senior was a 7-year-old “bat girl,” by her own description.
But the camp’s location might’ve been its most important feature.
Illinois State University in Normal.
“That’s when I first met with them and talked to them,” Boyer said of the Redbirds softball’s coaching staff at the time. “I just created a really good relationship with them.”
It clearly carried through time, with Boyer picking up an official offer from Illinois State in the fall of 2021.
And with Boyer signing a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to confirm a future college softball career with coach Tina Kramos’ Redbirds.
“It’s really rewarding,” Boyer said. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this point in my life, and I know I’m very comfortable with the decision I’ve made. And I feel like it’ll be a home away from home.”
Kramos is gearing up for her first season running the show at Illinois State, but she’s in her 23rd season on the Redbirds’ staff overall. Kramos served as an assistant for former longtime coach Melinda Fischer, who recently retired after 37 years at the helm of the program.
“Whenever I took my unofficial visit there, it was just so surreal,” Boyer said, “knowing I’ve been there and doing camps since I was 7. It was my most exciting offer because it was such a dream as a little girl.”
Boyer earned News-Gazette All-Area first-team recognition last season with the Warriors, who won a Class 1A regional championship.
Primarily playing shortstop, Boyer hit .556 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 46 RBI, 42 runs scored and 18 stolen bases as a junior.
“I felt like I could be really good (at ISU),” Boyer said. “Also just being close to home (was important) because I’m such a family person.”
Boyer said Kramos and her staff expressed interest in Boyer’s versatility on the softball field.
“They said I can play anywhere on the field, which I totally agree with,” Boyer said. “They also said I have a good leadership aspect. ... That’s what really stood out to them, my competitiveness and my leadership.”
Later this school year, Boyer will enjoy one more high school softball season, spent alongside sophomore sister Ava — Tuscola’s second baseman.
“If I ever want to go do softball workouts, we always go with each other,” Ella Boyer said. “I just want to enjoy my senior year.”