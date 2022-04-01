TUSCOLA — Kate Dean’s college future became uncertain on Nov. 5, 2021.
That was the day the Tuscola volleyball standout announced her decommitment from the North Dakota program. The Fighting Hawks were going through a sudden coaching change. So Dean decided to reopen her options.
One seemingly natural fit for the Warriors’ senior middle hitter was Eastern Illinois.
Dean’s mother previously attended the school. And the Panthers’ Charleston campus is a roughly half-hour drive south from Tuscola. Then, EIU coach Sara Thomas reached out to Dean.
“I was excited,” Dean said. “I loved her literally right away.”
Dean felt strongly enough about Thomas and the Panthers to verbally commit to the Division I program on March 12. And to sign her National Letter of Intent with them on Wednesday afternoon inside the Warriors’ gymnasium.
“It feels so good because I’ve been working so hard at volleyball for my whole life,” Dean said. “This has been my dream since I was a little girl.
“It’s also really exciting to me because I’m so close to home. It’s really exciting that all the people I’ve grown up with have the opportunity to see me play in person at that level.”
The 6-foot-3 Dean earned a News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection following her pandemic-affected junior season and received second-team All-Area status following her senior season at Tuscola, during which she recorded 194 kills, 150 digs, 52 blocks and 30 aces across 26 matches. Dean currently is plying her trade with the Illini Elite club team, focused upon fundamentals, speed and especially increasing her strength before making the short trip to EIU.
“Everyone has to fight for a spot, especially at that level,” Dean said. “I could really make a big impact on this team. Also ... I think working with all the teammates that are already there, it could be incredible what we could accomplish.”
Dean said Thomas sold her on joining the Panthers, who finished 11-18 last season, by discussing how they build the program’s culture.
“On our first phone call, she was describing how she does different exercises and leadership groups,” Dean said. “It’s always been important to me, the mental side of the game, just because I feel like some people don’t focus on that as much.
“But that’s a huge part of the game. So it made me really excited to hear her so focused on that.”
Dean became the second Tuscola girls’ athlete to sign with a D-I school this month, joining senior track and field standout Alyssa Williams (Murray State). Dean wasn’t worried quite as much about the figure next to the word “Division” as she was with securing her perfect college fit.
“I got to go visit, I met the team and I could just feel the culture that Coach Thomas had built there,” Dean said. “It was something I knew, the day I visited, (that) I’m going to be part of this. There was no doubt in my mind — I’m going to be a Panther.
“It was just that gut feeling. Immediately, I knew it was going to be my new home.”