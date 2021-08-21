TUSCOLA — Jalen Quinn long held a scholarship offer from Loyola Chicago before the 2021 NCAA tournament brackets were unveiled.
Before the eighth-seeded Ramblers defeated top-seeded Illinois in a second-round NCAA tournament game.
Loyola was among the first schools to connect with the Tuscola standout back in September 2020.
Loyola first-year coach Drew Valentine, an assistant coach with the Ramblers when they offered Quinn, made sure the program kept close tabs on Quinn as well.
“I remember watching (the tournament game) with all my friends, and everyone knows I had a scholarship offer from Loyola,” Quinn said. “It shows that at the mid-major level they can still produce at the highest level.”
Quinn hopes to keep Loyola trending in the right direction when he arrives on the Ramblers’ campus next year.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard’s commitment to Valentine’s team this past Sunday night stemmed from a combination of factors. Not merely Loyola’s ability to beat an in-state Power Five opponent or make a run to the 2018 Final Four.
Although that didn’t hurt the Ramblers’ case, either.
“Those schools like that have a chip on their shoulder,” Quinn said. “They really developed a winning culture over the past years. When (people) think of Loyola, they think of winning.”
Quinn believes he can contribute to and help expand that winning culture. The reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Player of the Year has dazzled both with the Warriors and through the Illinois Wolves AAU program.
And, after one more season of high school basketball, he’ll have the opportunity to shine on a Division I stage.
“It means a lot. I know I’ve put a lot of work in and a lot of time to get to this point,” Quinn said. “It’s been a blessing, and I’m excited to be part of something special.”
Quinn wasn’t dead-set on announcing his commitment when he did, though he had whittled down a list of 15 offers to three finalists: Loyola, DePaul and Northwestern.
“It was a coincidence that all three of my choices were in Chicago,” said Quinn, who also possessed offers from the likes of Virginia Tech and Wichita State. “Being in-state is a really good thing for me, my family, my friends and people around the area. It definitely played a little bit of a part (in the decision), just knowing I’ll be close to home and having family and friends come up and see games.”
Two days before announcing his choice via Twitter, Quinn sat down with his grandfather, Kevin, Tuscola boys’ basketball coach Justin Bozarth and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Kevin Booky, who’s been a mentor to Quinn throughout the recruiting process.
The group laid out pros and cons of Quinn’s final three schools he could possibly play for.
“Coming out of that meeting, it really cleared my view how much Loyola fits me and my style of what I want in the future,” Quinn said. “I slept on it and thought about it some more, but I didn’t want to wait any longer because I know (the Ramblers) have been waiting a long time on me.”
Quinn said the 30-year-old Valentine, who actually was 29 years old when he was promoted to head coach this past April following Porter Moser’s departure for Oklahoma, made Quinn realize that Loyola “was a place that wanted me and needed me.”
“Being a younger coach, he can relate to the younger generation better,” Quinn said. “He can be my coach and someone I can talk to off the court as well.”
When asked what he meant when discussing the feeling of Loyola needing his basketball prowess, Quinn expanded upon the team’s winning mentality and how he can mesh with it.
“Me being a point guard, all I try to do is make winning plays for my team,” Quinn said. “The only thing I want is the outcome of winning. ... I can be a point guard that can come in early and run an offense and get people open shots and make the team better.”
Quinn also is focused on improving his own abilities before making the relatively short trip to Chicago and starting his college basketball career.
He’s also honed in on attempting to lead Tuscola to its first regional championship — and maybe more — since 2019 when Quinn was a freshman.
“We’re going to do something special this year,” Quinn said. “In terms of getting ready for college, (I’m) just getting a whole bunch of workouts in. Coach Valentine has been sending me some shooting workouts. Right now I’ve got a really good plan, so I’ve just got to follow it.”