TUSCOLA — Jalen Quinn's list of college basketball offers grew in size Monday. As did his amount of Power 6 interest.
The Tuscola senior has secured an offer from Virginia Tech, his first from an out-of-state Power 6 program and second overall from such a team.
A 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard, Quinn now possesses 13 total offers. DePaul on June 26 provided his first offer from a Power 6 school — an institution within the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, SEC, Pac-12 or Big East — and he also carries offers from Belmont, Drake, Eastern Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State, Loyola Chicago, Rice, Saint Louis, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Wofford.
Quinn is the defending News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Warriors as a junior and is further increasing his value on the AAU circuit with the Chicago-based Illinois Wolves.