TUSCOLA — An early deficit was all but unheard of this spring for the Tuscola softball team. The Warriors put together a dominant season with 13 shutouts in 23 games, five more games allowing just a single run and three more allowing two.
Only twice did Tuscola give up more than two runs. Just once did the Warriors have to play from behind during their 23-game win streak heading into Tuesday’s Class 2A sectional semifinal against Paris.
And that’s the exact scenario Tuscola faced in its rematch with the Tigers. Paris turned a leadoff walk to start the game into an immediate run, added a two-run home run three innings later and fended off a late rally from the Warriors for the 3-2 upset victory and a spot in Thursday’s sectional title game.
“We expected it,” Tuscola coach Lenny Sementi said of the way Paris competed. “They’ve put a lot into their program the last couple years. They’ve come a long way. We knew there would be a big crowd. We knew it would be a big day. Nothing surprised us.”
Second-seeded Paris still managed to do what not many teams were able to accomplish against top-seeded Tuscola this season.
The leadoff walk drawn by junior center fielder Kendall Matthews turned into a run the next at-bat after a Tuscola error. That run held until Paris pitcher Karley Moore added to it during the top of the fourth inning with a two-run home run off Tuscola ace Kaitlyn Reifsteck.
“The one swing,” Sementi said. “(Reifsteck’s) going into the fourth with a no-hitter. We’re down 1-0 with a no-hitter going, and they put that one swing on her. Here’s the deal. Those two girls provide the power. All you’ve got to do is put a bat on it.”
That early lead was significant for Paris.
The Tigers (17-4) got beat up by Tuscola (23-1) in late April, with the Warriors winning 9-1 on the road. The combination of another shot at Tuscola coupled with potentially advancing to play for a sectional title had Paris juiced for the matchup.
“It was huge for us to kind of settle down and have a deep breath,” Paris coach Jeremy Clodfelder said. “That was a big deal. When you can play most of the game with a 3-0 lead, it kind of gives you an opportunity to play free and breathe easy and kind of let your hair down and play confident.”
Not that Tuscola went quietly into the not quite officially summer night. Sophomore shortstop Ella Boyer hit a leadoff single during the bottom of the sixth inning, and junior second baseman Taylor Musgrave used one swing of her own to pull the Warriors within one after a two-run home run off Moore.
Tuscola just couldn’t keep the rally going. Moore kept the Warriors mostly off balance, with Boyer’s single and Musgrave’s home run marking the only time Tuscola was able to string consecutive hits together.
“The pitcher threw us inside the whole game, and she didn’t do that the first time,” Sementi said. “We were able to drive her the first time and really got on her quick the first time and put a bunch of runs up. She stayed inside on us and it threw us off a little bit.”
The change in strategy was a purposeful one for Moore and the Tigers. So was their approach to the game, with the first sectional championship game appearance in program history on the line. Facing Tuscola — and a pitcher like Reifsteck, who finished with 12 strikeouts Tuesday — only made the challenge that much more difficult.
“We kept coming in and getting in the huddle and saying it was a 14-round fight,” Clodfelder said. “That was our message the entire last couple of days. We’re going to break every half inning into a round. … When we went out to finish in the seventh it was, ‘Take a deep breath right now. You’ve got to go finish. Play in the moment — pitch by pitch — and not be so juiced and jacked up in the moment that you freak.’ I thought everybody took a deep breath and went out and finished it.”
A 1-2-3 inning from Moore, with her defense doing the work behind her, provided the upset victory and a disappointing end to Tuscola’s season. A season that had Sementi appreciating what his team went through to make it happen.
“The overlap deal with basketball to volleyball and then volleyball to softball, some of these girls have gone through the meat grinder,” he said. “They’ve been going at it since the last week of January. At some point, you need a couple days off. Even (St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina) takes a day off.”