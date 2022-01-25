TUSCOLA — Alyssa Williams essentially ensured she'd be a future Division I track and field athlete with her achievements on June 10, 2021.
That's when she captured IHSA Class 1A girls' state championships in the 100-meter dash, 200 dash and long jump.
As a Tuscola junior, Williams defeated the likes of St. Joseph-Ogden's Atleigh Hamilton, Chicago Hope's Tyrah Taylor and Belleville Althoff's Nariah Parks for those titles. Those three now compete collegiately at Illinois State, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech, respectively.
So that left one question. Which institution would earn the right to Williams' athletic services?
She made that decision last week. But it came down to more than the sports side of things.
"I didn't want to go to a program that only saw me as an athlete or a number," Williams said. "I wanted to go to a place that wanted me to become a better person and student-athlete."
That place will be Murray State, which Williams announced last Friday via Twitter.
She'll be the second local athlete on the Racers' roster when she arrives in Murray, Ky., next school year, joining 2021 Mahomet-Seymour graduate Shaelin Ruzich and narrowly missing becoming teammates with former Fisher athlete Alayna Stalter.
"It just means the world to me," Williams said. "It's not an honor everyone gets to have. I'm really thankful for the opportunity I get to have. I don't think I could've saw this coming."
Plenty of folks at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium likely could've guessed such a future was on Williams' horizon after watching her post state-champion results of 12.10 seconds in the 100 dash, 25.32 seconds in the 200 dash and 18 feet, 3 1/4 inches in the long jump in addition to finishing sixth as part of an 800 relay unit.
Williams first connected with Murray State coach Adam Kiesler not long after her banner day in the IHSA's end-of-season meet.
"The biggest thing for me was the relationship he built with us early on. He took the time to get to know me and my family," Williams said. "He really wanted to get to know me on a personal level so he was bringing on a person who would add something to the team. He came to my football games (at Tuscola). He gave me some advice. I really got to build a connection with him."
Williams also took a visit to the Racers' campus in November 2021 and was enamored with the experienced.
"I spent the first night with the girls ... and I saw how well they meshed together and how good they were with other people, and it's amazing the sense of community I had with the people there," Williams said. "I loved it. ... They really care about their student-athletes, especially in the recovery process, which I hadn't seen at a lot of other places. That was a thing that really stood out to me."
Williams said Murray State was tied with Western Illinois in her college rankings for quite a while, with Eastern Illinois, Illinois State and Indiana State also in the running. She added that she also received interest from "all three military academies" in Army, Navy and Air Force.
Williams acknowledged remaining somewhat close to Tuscola was important in her decision-making process.
"I want my mom to be able to see me run someday," Williams said. "It works out great since Murray is moving to the (Missouri Valley Conference). It's more frequently local than the (Ohio Valley Conference)."
Williams anticipates continuing her sprinting-jumping career in college, adding that being a multis athlete — competing in the pentathlon and heptathlon — isn't off the table. That'd be a similar path to the one followed by 2020 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond alumna Kenli Nettles, who currently is part of the Illinois women's track and field roster and won 2019 IHSA state titles in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump.
"I'll run a couple 4-by-4s (relays) in college because it's one of the things you do," Williams said. "I'm really excited. It takes an enormous weight off my shoulders, knowing I have a place to go and knowing I have an assured destination."
Williams said she hoped to have a college decision finalized before her last high school track and field season began. She's officially successful in that regard.
Now it's time for her to gear up for even more success in her main sport of choice.
"I want to train as hard as I can and do the best I can this season and have some fun," Williams said. "You can only have so much fun in life until you stop having fun."