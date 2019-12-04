Three local high school basketball teams are ranked and 10 receiving votes in the first Associated Press polls of the 2019-2020 season.
The ratings, released Wednesday afternoon, will be the only ones prior to the end of the calendar year.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Sullivan and Tri-COunty occupy the ranking roles, with their girls' programs sitting at Nos. 7 and 9, respectively, in Class 2A and No. 10 in Class 1A. BHRA is off to a 6-0 start, Sullivan is 4-1 with a loss to 2A No. 2 Teutopolis, and Tri-County is 5-1 with a one-point defeat at the hands of Oakwood.
Below are the complete rankings for boys and girls, which were voted upon by a panel that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
BOYS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) (6) 5-0 60
2. Whitney Young 1-1 53
3. Simeon 1-0 45
4. Stevenson 4-0 34
5. Collinsville 4-0 29
6. Evanston Township 4-0 22
(tie) Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 3-1 22
8. Curie 1-0 21
9. Lincoln Park 3-1 13
10. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-1 10
Others receiving votes: Rockford East 7. Harvey Thornton 6. O’Fallon 5. Bolingbrook 4. Mundelein 3. Normal Community 2.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Morgan Park (4) 2-1 67
2. Bogan (3) 6-0 64
3. Niles Notre Dame 5-0 47
4. East St. Louis 1-1 40
5. Peoria Manual 3-1 31
6. Hillcrest 2-2 24
7. Lisle (Benet Academy) 3-0 22
8. Rock Island 3-1 17
9. DePaul College Prep 4-1 16
10. Kankakee 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 13. Peoria Notre Dame 11. Fenwick 10. Geneseo 6. Carbondale 5. St. Rita 3. Springfield Southeast 3. Danville 2. Oak Forest 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Orr (4) 1-0 48
2. Pinckneyville (1) 2-0 46
3. Nashville 2-0 41
4. Corliss 1-0 25
(tie) Dunbar 4-0 25
6. Teutopolis 3-1 23
7. Breese Mater Dei 3-1 22
8. Normal University (1) 2-2 14
(tie) Marshall 5-0 14
10. Sterling Newman 5-0 12
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 7. Hall 6. Rock Falls 6. Winnebago 5. Fairfield 4. Bismarck-Henning 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 3. Piasa Southwestern 3. Pleasant Plains 2. Oregon 2. Anna-Jonesboro 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Moweaqua Central A&M (6) 0-0 66
2. Effingham St. Anthony 5-0 46
3. Winchester-West Central 4-0 27
(tie) Quest Academy 4-0 27
5. Elmwood 5-0 26
6. Yorkville Christian 3-0 23
7. Okawville (1) 1-0 21
8. Casey-Westfield 3-1 20
9. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3-2 18
10. Payson Seymour 5-0 16
Others receiving votes: Woodlawn 14. Goreville 14. Madison 9. Brimfield 7. Lanark Eastland 7. East Dubuque 7. Leo 6. Aurora Christian 5. Cissna Park 5. Champaign St. Thomas More 4. St. Anne 4. Nokomis 4. Annawan 3. Lena-Winslow 2. Providence-St. Mel 2. Athens 1. Gardner-South Wilmington 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Maine West (4) 7-0 40
2. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-1 28
3. Marist 4-0 22
4. Edwardsville 6-0 20
5. Benet 6-0 18
6. Fremd 4-0 16
7. Lincoln Way West 0-2 14
8. Whitney Young 0-0 12
9. Thornwood 4-1 9
10. Geneva 5-0 8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way Central 7. Mother McAuley 6. Hersey 5. Lincoln-Way East 4. Moline 3. Argo 3. Lake Park 2. Normal West 2. Dundee-Crown 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Morton (4) 5-0 40
2. Kankakee 7-0 29
3. Rich South 7-0 26
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 6-0 23
5. Montini 6-0 18
6. Richwoods 3-3 14
7. Peoria Central 5-1 12
8. Nazareth 4-1 11
9. Burlington Central 5-1 10
10. Glenbard South 2-2 8
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian 7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7. Sandwich 4. Rock Island 4. Geneseo 4. Washington 2. Rockford Boylan 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Chicago Marshall (5) 2-1 50
2. Teutopolis 5-1 41
3. Carterville 6-1 32
4. Lisle 7-0 24
5. Riverdale 4-0 16
6. Harrisburg 7-0 14
7. Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin 6-0 13
8. Walther Christian 4-1 12
9. Sullivan 4-1 11
10. Piasa Southwestern 7-0 10
(tie) Rock Falls 6-0 10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7. Monmouth-Roseville 7. Knoxville 6. Illini West (Carthage) 6. Watseka 5. Fairbury Prairie Central 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Tolono Unity 1. Hamilton County 1. Eureka 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Lanark Eastland (3) 7-0 56
2. Lewistown (3) 7-0 48
3. Amboy 6-0 37
4. Aquin 7-0 29
5. Illini Bluffs 5-1 24
6. Marissa 5-0 23
(tie) Jacksonville Routt 8-0 23
8. Altamont 6-0 21
9. Gardner-South Wilmington 6-0 20
10. Shiloh 4-1 12
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 11. Goreville 10. Hope 4. Concord Triopia 4. Brimfield 4. Stockton 2. Dakota 1. Colfax Ridgeview 1.