URBANA — Two separate stories emerged from Tuesday’s Twin City cross-country meet at the University of Illinois Arboretum.
One familiar. The other far less so. The Uni High girls continued their dominance of the Champaign-Urbana high school distance showcase, with junior Kate Ahmari repeating as individual champion and the Illineks capturing their fourth consecutive first-place finish as a team.
“I’m really excited for the senior group of kids,” Uni High coach Rachael Brewer said. “We have quite a few of them, and so it was really fun for them to have won this meet all four of their years competing for Uni.”
Meanwhile, Urbana claimed the boys’ team championship for the first time since 1999 behind four individuals inside the top eight overall, led by senior Sam Lambert’s first-place performance.
“It means a lot,” Tigers co-coach Forrest Farokhi said. “(Fellow co-coach Zach Boehmke) and I have been here for about seven or eight years now and saw some success in the first couple years on the girls’ side. ... The boys have been chasing that for many years.”
Tuesday’s meet began with Ahmari cruising to her seventh race win of the season, finishing the 3-mile course in 18 minutes, 29.74 seconds.
“She’s been running really smart races all season,” Brewer said. “I’m proud of her every time she runs these races where she ends up kind of being out there solo by herself, for pushing herself through those painful moments.”
Ahmari, who hasn’t finished worse than seventh in an event this fall, was most closely challenged by Judah Christian sophomore Aleigha Garrison (second, 19:32.45) and Centennial sophomore Brooklynn Sweikar (third, 19:59.68).
“I feel pretty good about (the season so far),” Ahmari said. “I’ve been enjoying it more. Maybe because of COVID, I feel like now that we’re back and we’re able to do normal things, I think I’m able to appreciate it more than I used to.”
This viewpoint entails more than Ahmari and her fellow Illineks having actual in-person classes again after spending the previous school year in the digital realm.
The 2020 Twin City Meet occurred at Champaign’s Dodds Park and didn’t involve Urbana. Tuesday’s event returned to Uni High’s home course at the Arboretum and saw plenty of spectators spread across the grassy expanse on a cool afternoon.
Ahmari was sure to soak in the atmosphere even after her run, standing near the finish chute to cheer on teammates.
“One of the great parts about cross-country is bonding with your teammates and building relationships,” Ahmari said. “That’s one of the things I love about this sport.”
The Illineks’ 29 team score was followed by Champaign Central’s 62, Urbana’s 72 and Centennial’s 73. Beyond Ahmari, Uni High received top-10 finishes from seniors Stefania Dzhaman (sixth, 20:43.03), Cadi Hu (seventh, 20:51.80), Maxine van der Donk (ninth, 21:12.83) and Erin Smith (10th, 21:21.04).
The runner-up Maroons were led by senior Maaike Niekerk (fifth, 20:22.87). The third-place Tigers grabbed top-10 runs from senior Celia Barbieri (fourth, 20:13.44) and freshman Abby Fairbanks (eighth, 20:52.97). The fourth-place Chargers’ best display behind Sweikar came from freshman Kaylee Sweikar (16th, 21:43.14).
Then came the boys’ race, which started with its eventual champion performing an odd-looking maneuver as Lambert dashed horizontally through a throng of competitors just seconds after the starting gun sounded.
“My game plan was basically to follow (Uni High senior Henry Laufenberg),” Lambert said. “So we started, I locked on to Henry and just kind of cut through some people. ... I wasn’t concerned abut spiking anyone because I’m in flats, so I just went for it.”
Lambert and Laufenberg stayed relatively close together for the first 2 miles, but Lambert took off during the final mile en route to a winning time of 15:55.29. Centennial junior Aaron Hendron, the 2020 meet titlist, ranked second in 16:03.79 and was followed by Laufenberg in third (16:05.55).
“Freshman year was my last time I raced here,” said Lambert, who was sidelined from his sophomore-year Twin City Meet with a foot injury. “But since then, I’ve always wanted to win this race, so it’s a pretty nice feeling.”
Lambert was coming off a grueling effort last Saturday at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, home of the state meet. He ran 15:22.2 and said he was still feeling the effects of that outing on Tuesday.
“He stuck exactly to the game plan and just seemed to enjoy hanging on (Laufenberg’s) shoulder for the first couple miles,” Farokhi said. “And after the 2-mile, he just took off and did his thing.”
Lambert is chasing a sub-15 time as well as Urbana’s senior record of 14:43.
“I kind of opened my third eye on Saturday (at Detweiller),” Lambert said. “It was extremely painful, but I learned if you just go in knee-deep into the pain it makes a lot of difference — a big difference.”
The Tigers’ 34 team score narrowly outranked Central’s 42 points, and both were followed by Centennial’s 74 and Uni High’s 76. The aforementioned other Urbana runners to join Lambert in the top eight were senior Park Mitchell (fifth, 17:01.32), junior Julio Angrave (seventh, 17:20.62) and sophomore Brian Allison (eighth, 17:30.52).
The second-place Maroons netted top-10 times from junior Peter Smith (fourth, 16:52.80), sophomore Fynn Bright (sixth, 17:20.62) and junior Cooper Sweet (ninth, 17:39.41). For the third-place Chargers, sophomore Jose Beuschlein joined Hendron inside the top 10 (10th, 17:39.84). The fourth-place Illineks’ best finish beyond Laufenberg came from sophomore Walter Kraatz (15th, 18:31.11). Judah Christian freshman Tucker Bailey was his school’s lone runner (18th, 18:44.17).
Champaign Academy High participated in this meet for the first time. Sophomore Eleanor Laufenberg (19th, 22:19.92) led the girls’ team for the Owls, while the boys’ team was paced by junior Ian Weible (31st, 19:36.16).