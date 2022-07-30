David Keenan is no stranger to the area golf scene. From his high school days starring for Salt Fork to winning a national title at Parkland, the 29-year-old who now calls Champaign home — along with his wife, Kari, and their two dogs — is poised to defend his Twin City golf tournament title this weekend. Before he tees off
Saturday morning at Champaign Country Club, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS caught up with Keenan:
How excited are you for this year’s Twin City tournament?
I’m very excited. I’ve been fortunate enough to be involved with the board that plans the event. This year, we were able to add about 20 more people participating than we had last year, and we’re pretty excited about that. Really, it’s just a good field this year. A lot of good players that get out and play multiple events in the state, and we’re all going to in Champaign vying for the Twin City title this weekend. It should be fun.
Driving, short game or putting: What’s your strong suit?
Probably driving right now for me, but I feel I’m pretty sufficient in most of those areas. I would say one of my strengths is just being pretty even-keeled and making good decisions at most times on the course and not really letting one mistake lead to two.
The Twin City field is this year at 70 players after only 49 played in the event last year. What’s it like being involved in getting the tournament back on solid footing?
I don’t know if it’s anything I’ve actively sought in helping out with the tournament, but I just really care about the game, and I want more people to enjoy it. We want to just bring them together as often as possible. As golfers, we have a special fraternity, and it’s fun.
What’s your go-to club in the bag?
That would have to be my 58-degree wedge. It usually means I’ve got a good chance to make a birdie or save a par. I just practiced with it a lot back in college and I feel comfortable with it in my hands.
What would it mean to repeat as Twin City champion?
It would mean a lot. Again, it’s a strong field this year. There’s a lot of very talented players, so to come out on top would be special but to do it a couple years would mean even more. It’s hard to repeat because you get a little fanfare and more attention, like this interview. You kind of think about it a little more. I’m just hoping to block it out all way and see where I stand come Sunday evening.
If you win again, how do you
celebrate Sunday night?
Last year after winning it at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, we hung out at the pool bar, Stingrays, and filled up the trophy with some Coors Light. That would probably be on the docket again.