It may not look quite the same as in years gone by.
But it’s back.
After a rare one-year pause — possibly a first in the event’s history — the Twin City golf tournament will transpire in 2021.
“If you’re a golfer, I think it’s a big deal,” said Tom Brown, a tournament committee member. “The field is really strong from a competitive standpoint. If we’re trying to find the best golfer in the Champaign-Urbana community, we’re going to do it.”
The two-day event’s 93rd version will play out Saturday and Sunday with a field of 49 participants spread across the main draw, senior division and super-senior division.
Defending champion Josh Anderson, who captured medalist honors in 2019 and won the 2021 UI Open last month, will be teeing it up once again. So will other former champions like Tim Hoss Jr. and CG Facer.
First-round action will occur Saturday at Savoy’s U of I Orange Course, while Sunday’s second and third rounds will take place at Champaign’s Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
If the first half of that sentence sounds unusual, that’s because it is.
Never before has the Twin City tournament emanated from a public golf course, typically rotating among Lincolnshire, Champaign Country Club and Urbana Country Club.
Lincolnshire was supposed to host Day 1 of this year’s tournament, followed by Urbana on Day 2.
But this week’s American Junior Golf Association Urbana All-Star showcase led to that club’s officials seeking more course time for their paying membership. Champaign was unable to step in, so the Twin City committee reached out to U of I Course director Mike Wallner.
Wallner actually offered his course’s services to the Twin City board last year, before board members decided to forgo the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It might be a one-year deal and we’re done ... but for us it’s a nice thing because we have a lot of people that play in the tournament from Savoy,” Wallner said. “It’s one of the premier events in the area. ... We’re just thankful for the opportunity.”
Wallner agreed with Brown on the competition front, saying “I really think there’s 20 guys that could possibly win it.”
Wallner also said his course “is in really good condition” following the UI Open. He added that the Twin City tournament acquired sponsorship from the Champaign-based Ware Group General Agencies insurance company, which will provide a golf towel to each participant.
Brown said the committee wanted its tournament to finish on a country club course, which Wallner said he completely understands given the event’s history.
“It was a great idea and option to go out (to Savoy) and qualify (for the final day),” Brown said. “(Wallner) was ready to go as soon as we called him.”
Both Brown and Wallner noted that own-ball play is seeing decreased popularity versus better-ball formats. But the list of entrants attached to Twin City this year serves as evidence that such a tournament can keep going strong.
“It was certainly disappointing to not be able to play last year. ... But, at the same time, it was necessary to do so based on the situation that was occurring. And it was the right move,” Brown said. “To lose one of your opportunities and everybody gets a year older, that’s a lost opportunity you can’t get back. That is just one of many different things I’m sure people look at.”