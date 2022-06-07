DECATUR — Nothing about the scene appeared amiss upon first glance.
Members of the Mahomet-Seymour softball team surrounded home plate at Millikin University’s Workman Family Softball Field on Monday evening, each grinning ear to ear.
In the middle of the throng was an IHSA plaque, indicating the Bulldogs are Class 3A super-sectional champions.
It was an expected celebration once M-S knocked off Highland 4-1, giving M-S its first state tournament berth and ending Highland’s hopes of repeating as the 3A state champion.
But there was one unusual element within this photo opportunity.
A large, crooked stick — covering nearly all of the right-handed batter’s box and a small portion of the left-handed box — rested in front of the M-S contingent.
A bird’s feather is attached to the top of the stick.
Three small ribbons — one white, one orange and one blue to go with the M-S school colors — are tethered to the stick at different spots.
A great background story as to why this piece of nature was brought onto the turf playing surface doesn’t exist.
Nor is there a particularly in-depth explanation about why it stood inside the M-S dugout throughout Monday’s game
“It actually started (Monday) morning,” M-S senior Abby Akers said.
“We were practicing, getting ready, and Karley (Yergler) hit a home run off the pitching machine. Kenadi (Granadino) went out there, and she picked up the stick and brought it back.
“And we were like, ‘All right, this is our spirit stick.’”
Safe to say it’ll take up some space on the team bus later this week, when M-S (27-5) heads to Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex to play St. Ignatius (29-8-1) at 12:30 p.m. Friday in a 3A state semifinal game.
“After the regional championship, we loosened up a lot,” Akers said. “We were like, ‘All right, we’re ready. We can do this.’ Highland was the reigning state champ, but it didn’t matter. We came out (and) we played our best. We weren’t nervous. We were ready to go.”
Considering what allowed Granadino, the M-S junior catcher, to discover the stick, it’s fitting that a similar play transpired versus Highland (23-10) with the stick in tow.
Yergler stepped to the plate with Akers on base and two out in the top of the third inning. The M-S senior pitcher crushed the at-bat’s first pitch from Highland sophomore pitcher Sophia Donoho, sending it soaring toward left field.
The ball would have left Workman Family Softball Field regardless of weather. With the wind also blowing out to left field, the ball soared over both the outfield fence and a black chain-link fence on an embankment another 15 to 20 feet away.
It landed atop a hill dotted with spectators and their cars, narrowly missing a truck stationed in the nearby gas station parking lot.
“I knew that (Donoho’s) first pitch was right there for pretty much every single batter,” Yerlger said, “so I just knew to be ready for it, and I did exactly what I needed to.”
The home run lifted M-S to a 2-0 lead over Highland, which had yet to record a hit versus Yergler in its first six plate appearances.
M-S first-year coach James Heinold didn’t think Yergler’s home run meant M-S had the game in control.
“But I had a really good feeling,” he said. “I felt really, really good about our chances at that point.”
Yergler’s right arm gives good reason for such optimism.
She racked up 13 strikeouts while permitting four hits and one walk in throwing her fifth complete game of the postseason. The only run she surrendered happened in the bottom of the seventh, when Highland senior Emma Strubinger doubled home junior Maggie Grohmann with one out.
Yergler calmly induced a popout from senior Alli Koerkenmeier and recorded a called third strike on junior Kelly Fuller to end the game, setting off an uproarious celebration among the M-S contingent on hand.
“Definitely a little nervous at first, but I had confidence in me and I had confidence in my team to have my back,” Yergler said. “Definitely some tears — happy tears. I’m so happy. Definitely a little shaken up still. It’s just so exciting, and I’m so happy for all of us.”
Yergler’s home run was preceded by a leadoff single from freshman Madi White, a diminutive second baseman who slapped a two-strike toss from Donoho up the middle and through the infield.
Akers grounded into a fielder’s choice with one out, ensuring Yergler would get to bat with a runner on base.
“You never know with Karley,” Akers said. “We depend really hard on Karley, and I knew she was due. ... I was like, ‘I’m going to make sure I’m not the third out and we can make sure Karley can get a hit.’”
White added another meaningful moment Monday when she and senior right fielder Chloe Truax attempted to track down a fly ball from Highland junior Madalyn Trauernicht during the fourth inning.
After a miscommunication, the ball fell between White and Truax. Trauernicht attempted to stretch this into a double, but White alertly fired an accurate throw to sophomore shortstop Maddie Cortez at second base. Cortez slapped a tag on a sliding Trauernicht, blunting a Highland rally before it could really begin.
“At first I was kind of anxious about it because I should’ve caught it,” White said. “But then I saw her running to second, and I was like, ‘Oh, I might as well just throw it.’ I was very happy.”
M-S doubled its lead on the scoreboard during the sixth inning.
Yergler led off with a walk before Cortez singled. Granadino bunted her teammates to second and third, but Donoho struck out Truax.
M-S freshman Maddie Logsdon was undeterred. She lofted a single to left-center field, scoring both Yergler and Cortez to continue Logsdon’s superb postseason. She hit two home runs for M-S in its sectional title win against Chatham Glenwood and had three RBI for M-S in its regional title win against Danville. The super-sectional clearly wasn’t too big of a stage for high school newcomers like Logsdon and White.
“I could never expect it,” White said. “I’m beyond excited.”
M-S will possess a 1-in-4 shot of winning the 3A state championship later this week. Immediately standing in the Bulldogs’ path is St. Ignatius, which outlasted St. Laurence 1-0 on Monday. The Wolfpack placed fourth in the 2014 3A state tournament but has no other past state experience.
Lemont (32-6) and either Antioch (28-3) or Kaneland (14-11) will serve as the final opponents M-S sees during this storybook season in either the 9 a.m. third-place game or 11:30 a.m. state championship game on Saturday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
Yergler is especially pumped for the opportunity. And not just because she could end her high school career by making history for her community.
“I’ve played at Peoria many, many times, and it is my absolute favorite place to play,” Yergler said. “I thought this winter was my last tournament there. But, nope, I’m coming back.”