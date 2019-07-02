CHAMPAIGN — Jordyn Poulter characterized her reaction to making the 14-player Team USA roster for the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Finals fairly succinctly.
Poulter trained with the U.S. National Team the summer before her senior season at Illinois. Even won gold with Team USA at the Pan American Cup last July in the Dominican Republic. But the VNL Finals roster? That’s the cream of the crop of the national team.
“I was shocked to be quite honest,” Poulter said from Nanjing, China, in advance of Team USA’s early Wednesday morning opener against Poland. “All of the setters in the gym and on this roster are extremely skilled in their craft, and I am honored to be able to train with them day in and day out. It has been incredible. I am constantly in an environment where I am being pushed to be better, which for me, makes it fun.”
Poulter was selected along with Lauren Carlini at setter, and they made the VNL Finals roster ahead of Carli Lloyd and Micha Hancock. Lloyd was the setter for the bronze medal team at the 2016 Olympics and last year’s VNL gold medal winners.
But count Illinois coach Chris Tamas among those not surprised by the 21-year-old Poulter’s rapid ascent on the U.S. National Team.
“I wasn’t overly surprised about that just based on what I’ve known about her and how driven she is toward her goals,” Tamas said. “She’s definitely earned her stripes early on here and was able to show the rest of the world as well.”
Poulter isn’t the only former Illini on the Team USA roster. Fellow former Illinois setter Erin Virtue (now associate head coach at Northwestern) is an assistant on Karch Kiraly’s coaching staff, and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, a three-time All-American at Illinois from 2008-11, is the reigning VNL MVP.
“I think it’s awesome,” Tamas said about having three former Illini involved with the national team. “To have those players representing the USA at the highest level and the best tournament of the year with one year left to go in the Olympic quad says a lot about what Illinois has produced. It shows we’re producing good players with world class talent.”
Bartsch-Hackley didn’t join Team USA until the fourth preliminary round following a brief break at the conclusion of her extended professional season in Italy. She made an immediate impact, scoring 57 points in five matches, and even made her first ever international start at libero in a five-set win against the Netherlands.
“This is the first time that I’ve really gotten to play with Bartschy since I was a seventh grader at Illinois camps, so needless to say it has been a dream come true,” Poulter said. “It’s surreal to have grown up watching and admiring her as a player to now being friends and teammates with her.”
The U.S., which went 12-3 during the VNL preliminary rounds, will also play Brazil in pool play in Nanjing at 2 a.m. Friday. The semifinals are Saturday, with the third place and championship matches set for Sunday.
“We have faced all five teams here in prior weeks and taken lessons from each of those matches that have made us better as the weeks have progressed,” Poulter said.
Poulter and Bartsch-Hackley are two of the 11 total players with Big Ten ties on the national team roster. That group also includes Carlini (Wisconsin), Tori Dixon (Minnesota), Annie Drews (Purdue), Megan Courtney and Haleigh Washington (Penn State) and Jordan Larson, Mikaela Foecke and Kelsey Robinson (Nebraska).
Wisconsin junior Dana Rettke is one of three players with college eligibility remaining along with Cincinnati redshirt senior Jordan Thompson and BYU senior Mary Lake. The final roster spot went to Texas graduate Chiaka Ogbogu.
“We have some younger people who gave us some special contributions (in the VNL),” Kiraly said in a release. “We wanted to see who out there, even some with remaining college eligibility, who might have the most promise and the most chance to have an impact on the USA future, both for the near term as in this year’s Volleyball Nations League and also in the quite, slightly less near-term looking through the through the last 14 months of this Olympic cycle, and then of course far beyond 2020.”