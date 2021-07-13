CHAMPAIGN — Illinois pitchers Andrew Hoffman and Nathan Lavender were both selected early Tuesday afternoon in the 2021 MLB draft. Hoffman was drafted in the 12th round by the Atlanta Braves, while Lavender immediately became an NL East rival as a 14th round pick by the New York Mets.
Hoffman pitched just one season at Illinois after transferring from John A. Logan in Carterville. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound right-hander made 11 starts for the Illini this spring and earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors after going 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA. The Plainfield native struck out 64 and walked 15 while allowing a .209 batting average against in 62 2/3 innings.
Hoffman ended the 2021 season with a 34-start streak, including summer ball, of not suffering a loss dating back to his freshman season at Oakland. He went 16-0 in those starts and allowed three runs or fewer in 31 of those 34 starts.
Hoffman, who became just the sixth Illinois pitcher since 1980 with a minimum of 10 starts to not suffer a loss, led the team with his 2.87 ERA. That also ranked seventh in the Big Ten, and Hoffman also had the second-best WHIP (1.02) in the conference and third-best strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.27).
Lavender factored into Illinois’ pitching plans as a freshman in 2019. The 6-1, 210-pound left-hander made spot starts in 2019 and missed the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season with an injury before becoming more of a regular starter this year.
Lavender made nine starts in 13 appearances for the Illini this spring and went 7-2 with a 4.11 ERA after becoming the first Illinois starter since John Kravetz in 2015 to start a season 5-0. Lavender struck out 79 and walked 15 in 57 innings and led the Big Ten in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.27). The Hudson native and El Paso-Gridley grad also paced the Illini in both wins and strikeouts.