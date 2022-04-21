Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.