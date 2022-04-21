Keeping score
The Illinois spring game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Here is what you need to know:
➜ Starters will be wearing white, with everyone else is in blue.
➜ Scoring will be normal for players on the white team. Scoring for players on the blue team is worth double the points. Players might switch sides.
➜ The game will be four quarters long, with 15 minutes in each quarter during the first half. The second half might feature a continuous clock to fit the game in the two-hour BTN TV window.
➜ Drives may start at different points on the field. There will be no kickoff returns.
➜ Field goal shootouts will happen at the end of the first quarter and third quarter with points to be determined.
➜ Halftime runs 12 minutes and includes a field goal challenge for students.