ROSEMONT — Breakout seasons from Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili captivated the Illinois fan base in 2018-19. The freshman duo was new, exciting. And they produced — enough to share Most Outstanding Player honors for the Illini at the end of the season.
Dosunmu and Bezhanishvili’s success might have overshadowed what Trent Frazier contributed last season, but it didn’t change the importance of the 6-foot-2, 175-pound lefty guard to what Illinois was trying to accomplish.
“Trent was huge,” Bezhanishvili said Wednesday during Big Ten Media Day. “Huge. Everything that he does from scoring the basketball to being a great locker room guy and bringing energy to the team. Before (last) season he already told me, ‘Giorgi there will be some struggle early — especially early — because you don’t know what’s coming for you. I was like, ‘Trent, OK, I appreciate what you’re saying, but I have to experience it myself.’”
“He was right,” Bezhanishvili continues. “He was definitely right. I struggled at first, and then it became easier. He was talking to me throughout the season to just go through it and keep fighting and keep working. It’s great to have a guy like that on my team.”
Still, Frazier’s role changed from his freshman season where he was the only go-to option at times and the face of the program to last year. Now Illinois had options — plural. The same applied to Frazier.
“It gives me more options not always having to bring the ball up and always having to make the calls,” Frazier said on Wednesday when he represented the program, along with Bezhanishvili and Dosunmu at Hilton Rosemont. “Different guys can make the calls because they have that confidence to be vocal on this team.
“I think I’ve grown over these two years I’ve had. I’ve gotten a lot better and continued to work hard — very hard — and come ready to work every day. Obviously, my role has expanded these past two years, and it’s only going to expand. Adding great pieces like that to this team, it’s really helpful.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t let what Frazier accomplished last season get overlooked. The Wellington, Fla., native’s production in his first two seasons at Illinois — averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 assists and two rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range — is something Underwood points out. He challenges people to find two better years at the beginning of a career.
“He’s the guy that every day does exactly what it takes to win,” Underwood said. “If that meant him, his freshman year, having to get 30, he got 30. (Last season) he had help. I think the one thing Trent wants to be known for is a guy that’s a winner. I don’t think he wants to be the guy that wants to score points on a losing team.
“Was that always smooth? Not really. It’s hard. Sometimes I had to get on him because he deferred too much, yet what a year. He became one of our best defensive players. He became a guy that was capable on any given night of having a big night. I couldn’t be happier with the year Trent had. He got better in every area.”
What wasn’t always smooth — at least early last season — was the combination of Frazier and Dosunmu and sometimes even Andres Feliz in the Illinois backcourt. It took time to develop that on-court relationship, but it’s something both Frazier and Dosunmu said they have now.
“That was the hardest thing was to find that balance between me and him,” Frazier said. “That came with trust and confidence. We both trust each other. We know each others’ games.
“Thinking too much is what caused us to be unbalanced. We were unsure. Should I take that shot or pass it? I think we both feel confidence of knowing what type of shots we need to take to help this team win and how to make this team successful. We’re both clear on our balance and how great we need to play every night to win and help this team.”
Frazier was the lead guard in 2017-18. The guy running the Illinois offense. It was a shared position in 2018-19 that took time to develop.
“It’s all about trust,” Dosunmu said. “It’s all about reps. The more reps and games we got — the more battles we had been in — it helped us play better together. I feel like this year we’ll be good.”
This year is also about wins. It’s Frazier’s primary focus after his first two seasons yielded a combined 26-39 record. Stability in the program should help.
Frazier called his first season at Illinois a learning experience because he was a freshman guard on a new team with a new coach. Last season was more of the same as the roster experienced nearly a complete overhaul.
“Those two years were discombobulated, and it was very difficult to have a set goal for us as a team and figure out what this team could do,” Frazier said. “Toward the end of the year from last year to now, I think we’ve found our milestone. We have our goals.”
Like winning. There are other improvements to his game he can make, and Frazier himself knows his game inside the three-point line needs to improve. But wins — more of them — is the goal.
“If you start averaging 14-15 points per game your first two years and then you start adding the winning piece to that, instead of good careers those become great careers,” Underwood said. “He’s defensively as solid as anybody in this league. He’s a guy that I’d like to see him get to the free-throw line more. Those will come. He needs to put those Ws in the left column.
“That’s ultimately what Trent wants is for us to win. That’s all he talks about is winning. He never talks about doing this or doing that individually. Now, he’s become a great leader for us.”