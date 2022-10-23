SHELBYVILLE — Unity girls’ cross-country is a regional team champion for the third consecutive season.
Coach Kara Leaman’s Rockets cruised to the top spot in Saturday’s Class 1A Shelbyville Regional at Forest Park, putting five runners inside the top nine overall.
Junior Erica Woodard led the way with a third-place time of 17 minutes, 59.52 seconds, and was followed by sophomore Emily Decker (fourth, 18:15.13), freshman Mackenzie Pound (fifth, 18:16.88), junior Olivia Shike (seventh, 18:53.83) and sophomore Camryn Reedy (ninth, 19:24.29).
“They’re feeling confident in each other,” said Leaman, who has led Unity’s girls to five regional titles in the last six years. “They’re executing our plan like clockwork. We look forward to seeing what they can do in the next couple weeks.”
Monticello, Clinton and Argenta-Oreana also advanced from the regional into this coming Saturday’s 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional.
Monticello senior Mabry Bruhn was individual champion with a time of 17:17.43. Tuscola freshman Kate Foltz added another notable effort with a sixth-place clocking of 18:17.40 to advance to the sectional.
“I’ve been trying to have a little bit more fun with racing, whereas in the past I got really nervous,” Bruhn said. “I’m really proud of how me and my team went out there and did the best that we could do.”
In the boys’ race, Tuscola junior Josiah Hortin placed first with a time of 15:19.90. Junior teammate Jackson Barrett was right behind Hortin with a runner-up time of 15:20.50.
The Warriors, Unity, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Monticello and Cerro Gordo/Bement all qualified as teams for the sectional.
Hendron snags crown. Centennial senior Aaron Hendron won the 2A Richland County Regional boys’ individual championship on Saturday, winning a race at Olney City Park with a time of 15:54.36.
“It was nice to win. The course was quite slow, so it’s hard to really gauge how well I did,” Hendron said. “I was reall just trying to get the least amount of points possible for the team.”
Hendron advances to next Saturday’s Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional, along with Chargers senior Jose Beuschlein and junior Josh Hooper.
Champaign Central, Urbana, Mahomet-Seymour and Rantoul all advanced as teams.
Seniors Peter Smith (third place, 16:34.05) and Nick Bonn (sixth, 16:49.30) led Central. Other noteworthy efforts came from Rantoul senior Aiden Pacunas (fourth, 16:38.90) and Urbana junior Cordero Sims (ninth, 17:17.15).
In the girls’ race, Mahomet-Seymour junior Ava Boyd was the fastest area athlete with a third-place time of 19:35.55. She helped the Bulldogs advance to the sectional as a group along with Central, Centennial and Urbana. Centennial junior Brooklynn Sweikar (fourth, 19:54.29) and Danville senior Allison Thompson (fifth, 20:19.08) also moved on.
Lions fare best. La Salette freshman Marco Cruz won Saturday’s 1A Chrisman Regional boys’ race, logging a time of 16:36.55.
Cruz’s effort helped the Lions earn the team championship for the first IHSA trophy in school history. Sophomore John Brauner (fifth, 17:16.52), freshman Andrew Gross (eighth, 17:37.17) and sophomore Daniel Sullivan (ninth, 17:38.60) also chipped in for the Lions.
St. Joseph-Ogden, Uni High, Heritage, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Oakwood/Salt Fork also advanced to next Saturday’s 1A SJ-O Sectional. PBL senior Aiden Kerr (second, 17:01.48) and SJ-O sophomore Jack Fisher (fourth, 17:12.11) both shined.
In the girls’ race, Uni High senior Kate Ahmari posted a third-place time of 18:59.97.
The Illineks, St. Thomas More, SJ-O, PBL and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin all qualified for the sectional. PBL junior Trixie Johnson (fourth, 19:12.60) and Judah Christian junior Aleigha Garrison (fifth, 19:31.31) also thrived.
Grant wins title. Iroquois West senior Bryson Grant dominated Saturday’s 1A Bishop McNamara Regional boys’ race at Kankakee Community College, with his time of 15:54 winning by more than a minute.
The Raiders also advanced as a team to next Saturday’s 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional, as did Watseka sophomore Drew McTaggart (fifth, 17:20).
The IW girls’ team moved on from this regional, too, led by senior Samantha Hartke’s 11th-place time of 20:55.
Hawks push ahead. Prairie Central’s boys advanced from Saturday’s 1A Eureka Regional at Lower Lake Park, qualifying for this next Saturday’s 1A Elmwood Sectional.
Junior Alexavier Kaufman led the Hawks with a 16th-place time of 16:29.13.