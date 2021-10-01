Illinois opened Big Ten play last week by defeating Iowa and Northwestern. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at what’s next for the Illini (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) before they play at No. 4 Purdue (10-1, 2-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday and host No. 5 Wisconsin (9-1, 1-1)
at noon on Sunday:
Rally ability
Illinois was pushed to five sets in both of its matches during the first week of Big Ten action. In the same way, too. The Illini lost the first set to both Iowa and Northwestern, rallied to win two of their own, dropped the fourth and then fairly well dominated the fifth. The ideal scenario? Not so much. Better than the alternative? Absolutely. Illinois is now 3-1 in five-set matches this season and 19-13 overall in those matches under coach Chris Tamas dating back to the 2017 season.
“Fifth sets are a little bit of a coin flip overall,” Tamas said. “It’s a race to 15, which is a short race in our sport, but a lot of it goes back to the mentality we try to preach. We want to be a team that goes after it and doesn’t play timid. As long as we’re doing that, I think you kind of have that edge either from the service line or as an attacker. ... It’s three sets by two points. However it happens for us, we’ll take it. Obviously, we’d like to play cleaner in certain spots, but we are playing better overall. That’s what I’m happy to see.”
Cleaner play
Success on the volleyball court starts with serving and passing — something Tamas has said consistently since he got the Illinois job. That’s where the Illini coach would like to see some improvement heading into a pair of top-five matchups this weekend. Illinois had eight aces to 11 service errors against Iowa, but kept a clean sheet with zero return errors. That wasn’t the case against Northwestern, with the Illini totaling five return errors to go with six aces and 11 service errors.
“We’ve been a good serving team,” Tamas said. “I felt like that was something that actually dropped off a little bit over the weekend. I feel like we were trying to do too much from the service line, rather than just hitting the serves we know how to hit. You’re going to receive good pressure from all of the teams in our conference. It’s just about managing the game. I thought we did a really nice job of not letting too many runs get away from us.”
Schedule quirk
Multiple matchups against Big Ten opponents with a short turnaround in between isn’t new to the conference portion of the schedule. Playing one Big Ten rival and then seeing them again 10 or so days later is actually fairly common. Illinois’ next four matches spread across 10 days is less common. The Illini play at Purdue on Friday and then host Wisconsin at noon Sunday. Then, it’s a home match against the Boilermakers next Wednesday and a road trip to face the Badgers on Oct. 9. Unique, to say the least.
“I’m not the scheduler, and not sure I would have chosen that myself,” Tamas said. “It just happens to be an anomaly of the schedule, but it’s going to be a tough matchup. I told the team (Monday) I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s going to make you stronger. We’ll learn from it, and we’ll be able to hopefully come out with some wins in there as well.”
Home-court advantage
Illinois has played three times at Huff Hall this season. After a delayed “2020” season last winter that happened in mostly empty gyms across the Big Ten, any fans in the stands are welcome. The Illini drew 2,512 for their home opener against then No. 11 Washington and 2,413 the next afternoon against Colorado. Last weekend’s “Stuff Huff” match in the Big Ten home opener against Northwestern drew 2,114 fans. Neither of those three got close to a capacity crowd, but fans in the stands made a difference to the Illini.
“I definitely missed it,” middle blocker Kennedy Collins said. “Having all those fans there for us and cheering for us was just a great environment to play in. Last year, it was just kind of quiet, and that’s not what we were used to playing in based off my freshman year. Having those fans back and it being loud in the gym again was a great feeling.”