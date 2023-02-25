BLOOMINGTON — Jurdan Tyler continues to make history through the Urbana wrestling program.
The Tigers junior entered Friday as her school's first-ever IHSA girls' wrestling state tournament qualifier.
And she didn't need long to deliver Urbana its inaugural win in the showcase, defeating Ottawa freshman Juliana Thrush by pinfall in 2 minutes, 22 seconds during a 235-pound preliminary bout.
Now, Tyler has the opportunity to create an even bigger piece of history Saturday.
She followed her victory over Thrush by earning a medical-forfeit triumph versus Homewood-Flossmoor junior Jocelyn Williams during Friday's 235 quarterfinals at Grossinger Motors Arena. Tyler was winning the match 7-4 at the time of stoppage.
That booked Tyler (12-7) into a Saturday semifinal against Belleville East senior Kiara Ganey (16-1), the 235 bracket's top seed, with a chance at advancing to the championship match later in the day.
Ganey secured a preliminary win by pinfall in 19 seconds and outlasted her second opponent via 11-5 decision on Friday.
Tyler will attempt to become the area's second IHSA girls' wrestling state champion since the tournament's debut last school year.
The first was Unity 155-pounder Lexi Ritchie, who also competed Friday.
The Rockets junior, holding the 155 bracket's top seed, suffered an upset loss to Peotone junior Kiernan Farmer by 3-2 decision in the preliminary round.
Ritchie (20-2) bounced back with a pair of consolation victories, keeping her in contention for third place in her field. She handled Grayslake North senior Julia Landmesser by fall in 56 seconds and decisioned Plainfield South's Teagan Aurich, 7-3.
Ritchie will face Evergreen Park senior Elliana Balderrama (15-3) in Saturday's consolation semifinals.
Also advancing to Saturday through wrestlebacks is Unity senior Ava Vasey at 140 pounds.
Vasey (19-6) dropped her preliminary match to Richmond-Burton junior Jasmine McCaskel by 6-2 decision before defeating Erie sophomore Jayda Rosenow (6-1 decision) and Galesburg sophomore Annalisa Gibbons (pinfall).
Vasey draws Oak Forest senior Sabrina Sifuentez (29-8) in Saturday's consolation semifinals.
Four other local athletes saw their state tournament runs come to an end Friday.
Le Roy/Tri-Valley freshman Jaelyn Brumfield at 115 and Oakwood/Salt Fork freshman Taylor Owens at 135 each gave their respective program its first-ever win in this event before bowing out with a 1-2 record.
Brumfield (12-11) topped Hoffman Estates junior Emmylina O'Brien by fall in a consolation match, and Owens (18-18) did the same to Downers Grove South freshman Allison Garcia in consolation action.
Unity freshman Phoenix Molina captured a pinfall victory over Joliet Catholic junior Fernanda Miranda in a 235 preliminary match before Molina (17-5) dropped two consecutive bouts to finish at 1-2 for the event.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher sophomore Avery Schlickman went 0-2 on the day at 130, albeit with two very close setbacks. Schlickman (14-4) lost her preliminary by 7-5 decision and her consolation tilt by 1-0 decision.