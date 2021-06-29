CHAMPAIGN — Tyler Underwood’s intentions were always geared toward sticking with basketball even after his playing career concluded.
That was his thought process in early March 2020 when he went through senior day activities. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic just delayed the inevitable one season.
Underwood took advantage of an NCAA-approved sixth season of eligibility in 2020-21 after missing his first full season of college basketball at Stephen F. Austin and also redshirting after transferring to Illinois from Oklahoma State. That allowed the walk-on guard to experience the culmination of a rebuilding project with the Illini grabbing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Now Underwood’s focus shifts, but only slightly. The 24-year-old was officially announced Tuesday as Illinois’ director of recruiting and scouting, meaning he’ll follow up six seasons playing for his dad, Illinois coach Brad Underwood, with more time on the bench together.
Father and son have spent time on the road recruiting this month, too, with the latter filling in while the Illini remain one assistant coach down.
“Tyler has prepared for this opportunity his whole life,” Brad Underwood said in a statement. “He has always viewed the game from the coaching perspective and really focused his approach from that side of it more so than as a player these last couple of seasons.
“Tyler builds strong relationships, and he is respected in the locker room for how he’s pushed his teammates to help them achieve their best. He loves the University of Illinois, and when you combine that with his passion and knowledge for the game of basketball, he is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff.”
Tyler Underwood’s hire continues an offseason of change for Brad Underwood’s staff.
Illinois, after all, lost all three assistant coaches from last year’s 24-7 team, with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman decamping for Kentucky and Stephen Gentry returning to Gonzaga.
Former Illinois guard Chester Frazier was hired May 6 in the immediate wake of Antigua and Coleman’s departure and returned to Champaign after seven seasons at Kansas State and two at Virginia Tech.
Geoff Alexander, who spent the previous four seasons with the Illini as assistant to the head coach, was promoted to assistant coach on May 21 to coincide with Gentry’s leaving.
That still leaves one assistant coach for Brad Underwood to hire before his staff reshuffling will be complete.
Tyler Underwood will now be part of the non-assistant basketball staff that also includes director of operations Joey Biggs, video coordinator Zach Hamer, director of creative media Kelsea Ansfield, strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and athletic trainer Paul Schmidt.
Tyler Underwood played in 38 career games in three seasons at Illinois following his redshirt after previous stops at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State following his dad. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard hit a three-pointer in the Illini’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal win against Rutgers, ensuring he made at least one three in every season he got on the court.