GREENVILLE, S.C. — Illinois baseball still is seeking its first win of the 2021 season after suffering a doubleheader loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
The Buckeyes rallied from a 5-3 deficit through four innings of Game 1 and scored an unearned ninth-inning run to knock off the Illini 6-5.
Cam McDonald drove in two runs for Illinois in the opener, while Centennial product Kellen Sarver drew two walks and scored a run.
Game 2 was not nearly as close, despite the Illini (0-3, 0-3 Big Ten) holding a 4-0 lead through one inning versus Ohio State (3-0, 3-0). The Buckeyes eventually came away with a 12-6 win in seven innings. McDonald and Jackson Raper each had two RBI, with Sarver adding two hits and an RBI.
In volleyball
Huskers roll again. Lexi Sun’s 14 kills and Lauren Stivrins’ 11 kills paced No. 4 Nebraska volleyball to a 26-24, 30-28, 25-17 win over host Illinois on Saturday night at Huff Hall, running the Illini’s losing streak to eight.
Illinois (2-8, 2-8 Big Ten) received 13 kills from Raina Terry, 11 kills from Megan Cooney and 32 assists from Diana Brown during its second loss to the Cornhuskers (9-1, 9-1) in as many days.
Nebraska beat Illinois 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 late Friday night. Terry led the Illini with 12 kills and Champaign Central product Rylee Hinton finished with five blocks.
In wrestling
Byrd falls in semis. Lucas Byrd was the lone Illinois wrestler to win each of his first two matches Saturday in the Big Ten Championships at University Park, Pa., with the sophomore advancing to the 133-pound semifinals as a result.
But he lost his semifinal match 5-4 to Iowa’s Austin DeSanto on Saturday night. Byrd, his bracket’s No. 3 seed, defeated No. 14 Shane Metzler of Rutgers by pinfall and No. 6 Boo Dryden of Minnesota by 12-5 decision to reach the weight’s final four.
Dylan Duncan (141) and Urbana product Luke Luffman (285) each won a first-round match for the Illini before falling into wrestlebacks via a quarterfinal setback.
In women’s tennis
Wolverines cruise. Illinois couldn’t find any momentum Saturday during a 4-0 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Illini (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) dropped two of three doubles matches and three of six singles matches to the Wolverines (7-1, 7-0), with the remainder going unfinished.
Ashley Yeah had Illinois’ most competitive effort, losing her No. 3 doubles match with Kate Duong 6-4 to Nicole Hammond and Kari Miller before falling 6-4, 6-3 to Jaedan Brown at No. 5 singles.
In women’s gymnastics
Hawkeyes win. Olivia O’Donnell secured an uneven bars title for Illinois on Saturday at Iowa City, but host Iowa recorded a 196.450-196.225 win over the Illini.
O’Donnell’s 9.900 score placed her slightly above Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin (9.875). But Illinois (4-3, 3-2 Big Ten) didn’t win any of the other three individual events, with Nicole Biondi’s first-place 39.325 all-around score the other Illini highlight.