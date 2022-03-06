CHAMPAIGN — The potential for postseason awards continues to add up for Kofi Cockburn.
A day after the Illinois center found himself as one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the top center in men’s college basketball, Cockburn was one of 15 players revealed on Saturday that will appear on the ballot for the John R. Wooden Award.
Along with Cockburn, Ochai Abgaji of Kansas, Paulo Banchero of Duke, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Collin Gillespie of Villanova, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Johnny Juzang of UCLA, Walker Kessler of Auburn, E.J. Liddell of Ohio State, Bennedict Mathurin of Arizona, Keegan Murray of Iowa, Jabari Smith of Auburn, Drew Timme of Gonzaga and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky are up for the Wooden Award, given to college basketball’s top player.
In wrestling
No Illini in finals. Lucas Byrd was the only Illini to make it through to the semifinals of the Big Ten Championships on Saturday, but the redshirt freshman lost a 4-3 decision at 133 pounds to Iowa’s Austin DeSanto on Saturday night in Lincoln, Neb.
Byrd won his first two matches on Saturday before losing to DeSanto and will continue wrestling on Sunday in the wrestlebacks, where two other Illini are still competing.
Zac Braunagel at 184 and Urbana graduate Luke Luffman at 285 can both advance to the third-place matches in their weight classes with a win in their first match on Sunday.
In baseball
Illini end skid. Riley Gowens only allowed one hit in five innings, Cam McDonald drove in three runs and Illinois defeated No. 25 West Virginia 6-2 on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Gowens picked up his first win of the season, striking out eight. McDonald hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second, to help Illinois (3-5) snap a three-game losing streak. Brody Harding (2 for 3, RBI) and Ryan Moerman (2 for 4) also chipped in.
In softball
Illini split two. Tori McQueen shined in the pitcher’s circle and Delaney Rummell shined in the batter’s box, helping Illinois beat Hofstra 8-0 in the Illini’s first game on Saturday at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Ky. The Illini lost the second game in walk-off fashion falling 9-8 to host Louisville.
McQueen threw a two-hit shutout against Hofstra, striking out 15, while Rummell went 3 for 4 with six RBI
McQueen took the loss in relief for Illinois (8-5) against the Cardinals after Ally Alexander singled home the game-winning run with two outs in the seventh. Kelly Ryono hit a three-run home run, finishing 2 for 4 with four RBI, to lead the Illini offense.
In men’s tennis
Illini fall to No. 1 team. After Siphosothando Montsi helped lead Illinois to a 4-0 win against Illinois-Chicago on Saturday afternoon, the Illini couldn’t come through with a season-defining win in the nightcap, losing 4-2 to top-ranked TCU at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.
Montsi recorded wins in singles and doubles play for the Illini (4-8) against the Flames.
Illinois started strong against the Horned Frogs (13-2), winning the doubles point. TCU, however, won the first three singles matches to take a 3-1 lead before Nic Meister won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 at No. 6 singles to draw Illinois within 3-2. But TCU closed out the match with a win at No. 3 singles.