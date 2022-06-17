CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood got a text from Team USA assistant coach Mike Boynton two days into the training camp ahead of the FIBA U18 Americas Championship. The Oklahoma State coach, an Underwood assistant at both Stephen F. Austin and for one season with the Cowboys, was effusive in his praise of Illinois freshman and Team USA candidate Ty Rodgers.
“Mike, I think, gave him the ultimate compliment,” Underwood said. “He said, ‘I don’t know your roster very well, but he’ll find a way. I absolutely love him.’”
Boynton sent another text after Underwood reached out to congratulate him on the U.S. winning gold last week in Tijuana, Mexico.
“He said, ‘I had him for two weeks, and I love him more after two weeks than I did after two days,’” Underwood shared.
Boynton wasn’t the only coach to come away from Team USA experience full of praise for Rodgers. Colorado coach Tad Boyle, who led the U.S. coaching staff, was immediately struck by how Rodgers approached the game during the first days of the training camp in Houston.
“My first impression was he’s a guy that makes everybody else around him better,” Boyle said.
“He’s a pass-first forward, which you don’t see very often. Usually you see guys trying to get their own buckets and making plays for themselves. Ty was a team player.
“The thing I liked about him, initially he didn’t try to do things he couldn’t do. He had a very high level of self awareness and he played extremely hard. The combination of those two things is really what made him stand out to me.”
Rodgers only continued to win over his Team USA coach as the training camp roster was cut from its initial 27 to 17 and then the final 12 that would represent the U.S. in Mexico.
Higher-ranked players were sent home. Rodgers was seen as a critical piece to the roster puzzle.
“He became an invaluable member of that team because of how hard he played, and he was a great teammate and he wasn’t looking to get his,” Boyle said. “You hear the term glue guy and I think sometimes it’s overused, but with Ty Rodgers, he was that glue guy.”
Rodgers wasn’t just earning the respect of the coaching staff, which included Boise State coach Leon Rice along with Boyle and Boynton. The Illinois freshman was earning the respect of his Team USA teammates.
“I did a couple individual meetings with every member of our team throughout the tournament,” Boyle said. “When I asked kids who has the most influence on the team, who has the most respect on this team, Ty Rodgers’ name came up. That wasn’t from me. That was from his teammates. It’s one thing to earn your coaches’ respect. It’s easier to do that than earn your teammates’ respect, and he definitely did that.”
Rodgers’ performance during the FIBA U18 Americas Championship only backed up Boyle’s assertion that the Saginaw, Mich., native and Illinois freshman was crucial to Team USA’s success. Rodgers never led the U.S. in scoring and played the fewest minutes of the regular starters.
But the 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward was Team USA’s best defender. He was also a zone-breaker as a passer out of the high post and, when he got shots up, the most efficient scorer of the rotation regulars.
“Quite frankly, he lets you win,” Boyle said. “He helps his team win. To me, that’s the ultimate compliment of a basketball player.”
Rodgers averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The latter ranked him third on the team behind point guards Anthony Black and Mark Armstrong. Rodgers’ playmaking along with his rebounding and constant energy and effort stuck with Boyle — and made the Team USA coach keep him in a primary role.
“All the things we asked our players to do, Ty Rodgers did,” Boyle said. “Take great shots. Defend and rebound at a high level. It’s like check the box, check the box, check the box. As a coach, that’s very refreshing — especially when you’re coaching such high level guys.
“I don’t know what Brad’s plan is for him. I don’t know Illinois’ team. I just know, for the USA team, that we put together he was a big, big part of it. A lot of it was because he does a lot of things that everybody else doesn’t necessarily like to do. Whatever team he’s on, he’s going to help them win. My expectation is he’ll help Illinois win some games next year that maybe they wouldn’t win without him.”