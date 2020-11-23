CHAMPAIGN — The long-planned renovations for Ubben Basketball Complex will more than double the square footage of the Illinois men's and women's basketball practice facility. The completion of that project is still a couple years out, but a groundbreaking has been scheduled for spring 2021.
That news was announced late Monday afternoon along with a six-figure donation for the project from Illinois alum Steven Miller. The 1987 grad's contribution brings the total financial commitment from donors to $22 million of the projected $35 million cost.
"This Ubben renovation has been a passion project for so many," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in an official release. "Steven's love for the Fighting Illini, and in particular for Illinois basketball, prompted him to help with what we believe is a vital cog in the continued advancement of our athletic program.
"We are grateful to Steven and humbled that he would invest so meaningfully in Illinois Athletics. Through his generosity and the generosity of so many others, we are moving increasingly closer to our vision of life-changing opportunities for generations of Fighting Illini student-athletes."
The renovation and expansion of the 22-year Ubben Basketball Complex will add approximately 40,000 square feet of usable space to the practice facility. The improvements included additional court space for both teams, a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility, an enhanced strength and conditioning area, study spaces, more office space and new locker rooms and player lounges.