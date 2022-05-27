OMAHA, Neb. — Two first inning Michigan home runs put Illinois in an early hole in Thursday's Big Ten tournament showdown. The Illini rallied, tying the game multiple times, but they couldn't complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Wolverines.
A loss that saw the final out recorded at roughly 2:15 a.m. Friday. Extra innings between Indiana and Maryland pushed the start time for Illinois-Michigan to 10:54 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Now the Illini (31-21) face an incredibly quick turnaround with a 5 p.m. Friday first pitch against the Hoosiers in an elimination game.
Clark Elliott and Joe Stewart led off the top of the first inning with consecutive solo home runs for Michigan. An RBI single from Illinois center fielder Taylor Jackson cut the Illini's deficit to 2-1 in the second inning.
Michigan boosted its lead by another run in the third, but back-to-back RBI doubles from Ryan Hampe and Jackson tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. The pattern of the Wolverines retaking the lead and the Illini answering continued until the final two innings when Michigan scored three times to create enough cushion to fend off one last RBI single by Cam McDonald in the bottom of the ninth and secure the 7-5 win.
Jackson led Illinois going 3 of 4 with two RBI. McDonald, Hampe and Cal Hejza all had two hits apiece. Joseph Glassey took the loss in relief for the Illini after giving up two runs on three hits and one walk and striking out three in 2 2/3 innings.