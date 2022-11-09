CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball officially signed a trio of recruits in the Class of 2023 when the early signing period opened Wednesday. Four-star recruits Dravyn "Dra" Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry top the class, while French forward Zacharie Perrin signed for a second time.
Perrin was originally in the Class of 2022 and signed with Illinois in the summer before having to reclassify backward. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward is currently playing at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.).
Hansberry was the first commit in the class. The 6-8, 225-pound forward out of Mount St. Joseph (Md.) is ranked as the No. 72 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports Composite.
Gibbs-Lawhorn, who was once committed to Purdue, flipped to the Illini in September. The 6-1, 165-pound combo guard is the No. 69 prospect in the 247Sports Composite.
Illinois' 2023 recruiting class ranks 28th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten with Perrin currently unranked by 247Sports. Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland and Penn State all currently rank higher than the Illini, with the Spartans' class ranked third nationally and the Buckeyes' class ranked fifth.