CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is moving forward, as things currently stand, with the idea its fall sports will happen. Athletic director Josh Whitman made it clear Thursday during a university live stream that how sports return on the Illini campus will be driven by the guidelines set forth in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan and in conjunction with local and state public health officials.
The broad strokes? The Phase 4 guidelines for “Restore Illinois” will dictate the gameday experience for Illini football, volleyball, soccer and cross country. Namely, outdoor venues will be limited to 20 percent capacity and fans will not be allowed into Huff Hall for Illinois volleyball matches.
“We’re starting to get a good handle on what that gameday experience will be,” Whitman said. “A lot of it will be driven by the guidelines issued by the governor’s office — the Phase 4 guidelines that were issued in late June. We intend to comply with those guidelines.”
In addition to capacity restrictions, face coverings will be required in public areas and six-foot social distancing will be mandated in public areas. Increased cleaning will be conducted during the game, concessions will be more “grab ’n go” and all tickets will be delivered via mobile device.
One significant change to the gameday experience for Illinois football will be the halt of all tailgating activities. This is a result of the Phase 4 guidelines in the “Restore Illinois” plan, which specifically call out tailgating as a prohibited activity.
“It says very directly that tailgating is not permitted,” Whitman said. “We had been working on some different concepts, but once the guidelines were issued — obviously, again, we’re going to comply with those — there will be not tailgating at our football games this year.
“We’re continuing to hope and I think this is important for folks to hear is that throughout the course of the fall there could be opportunities for some relaxing of these guidelines, but we have to earn it. We have to prove to the world that we’re responsible and we can be a community that demonstrates that we can exist in a socially-distanced environment. That we can attend these larger events and mitigate against the spread of the virus. I think we should all accept that as a challenge.”