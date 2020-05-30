CHAMPAIGN — Spring football practices were going to give Illinois football the opportunity to build off what were uniformly considered productive winter workouts and the chance to parlay a bowl season in 2019 into more success this fall.
A global pandemic meant that opportunity was lost.
All organized team activities were canceled right alongside the remaining winter and spring sports in March.
Even with the Illini able to return to campus starting next week, there’s only so much they can do in June and July should training camp begin as scheduled in early August.
“The spring is gone,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green said. “You can’t try and fit all that in or you’re going to wear your body out. You have to take that loss of spring on the chin and do what we can — do the maximum amount possible your body can allow. Other than that, we’re going to attack the summer accordingly. That’s all we can really do.”
Even without the benefit of spring ball in March and April, Illinois still put in work during the past couple months.
Just a different type of work. Spring ball, in Green’s opinion, is important from a physical standpoint in terms of developing as a player.
The regular Zoom meetings the past couple months, however, led to a different kind of development.
“We learned a lot of football that we normally wouldn’t have covered,” Green said. “I think everybody made gains in the spring. Just not the typical gains you would think of.”
It took a couple Zoom meetings for the Illinois offensive line group to get rolling. Green said director of football video Alex Benizzi got offensive line coach Bob McClain on track from a technological standpoint.
“He is like a professor football-wise, but technology-wise he’s not all the way there,” Green joked about McClain. “It took a little minute to get the ball rolling — like two or three meetings — but once he got the hang of it, we were rolling for sure. Coach Bob, as soon as we had these Zoom meetings, he was like, ‘I know we’re on Zoom, but we’re about to get some real work in. You guys are going to learn ball.’
“He taught us a lot about formations and different fronts and how to run plays. We watched film from last year on how certain plays could have gone better and how certain plays went well. We’re learning coverages. Just a lot of stuff you normally wouldn’t cover during spring ball because you don’t have the time.”
Each position group did the same in the Zoom-only modified version of spring ball. Senior cornerback Nate Hobbs said defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson was no different in a Zoom meeting than he would have been at the Smith Center or on the field at Memorial Stadium.
“There’s no hold backs,” Hobbs said. “He’s still being 100 percent coach and hasn’t changed a bit during the process.”
The extra time in the classroom, so to speak, provided the opportunity for Illinois’ younger defensive backs to immerse themselves in the playbook. As a three-year starter, Hobbs said he knows the Illini playbook “like the back of my hand,” but the time allowed to focus on little, yet significant, details helped even him.
“Everybody in our position group, the DBs, we could tell you what everybody does on the defense,” Hobbs said. “That’s thanks to Coach Key because he does a good job of prepping us not only on the physical part of the game, but the mental.”
Green’s a veteran, too, going into this third year as a starter. The other three returning offensive line starters have even more experience, with Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer all about to cap their Illinois careers as four-year starters. Still, the Zoom meetings have helped prepare them all for the future.
“As far as I’m concerned, all of us that are returning starters, we have aspirations to play in the NFL,” Green said. “When it comes to that time to make that next step, you’ve got to know ball. They have interviews where you get on the board with schematics and things like that. All that stuff is definitely beneficial for us.”
Those Zoom meetings and other virtual communication between the team isn’t all business, though.
“We just fellowship on there a little bit,” Green said. “Just talk crap to each other like always. I’ve got to do that. I need that in my life.”
That’s something Green will be able to do in person starting next week. The return to campus means a return to workouts and is another step toward the 2020 season. A season redshirt senior linebacker Jake Hansen was fairly certain wasn’t going to happen just a month ago.
“Honestly, middle of April, I was really concerned and really worried and I was preparing myself mentally for it not to happen,” Hansen said. “Now, I’m pretty convinced we’re going to have a season. I don’t want to jinx it or anything, but I think we’re going to have a season. That’s where I’m at.
“I was pretty frustrated for a little bit, but my parents kind of talked to me about hoping for the best and preparing for the worst. That’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do. So far, it’s been able to work out, and we’re moving in the right direction I think.”