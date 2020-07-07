CHAMPAIGN — Florida has been a fertile recruiting ground for Illinois football since Lovie Smith became coach in March 2016.
The Illini return 16 Florida natives for the 2020 season. More than half of their incoming freshman class also hail from the Sunshine State, and Monday’s commitment from Tampa Catholic defensive back Demond “DD” Snyder makes for seven Florida natives in a 2021 class that now totals 11.
Where those Florida players are coming from, though, has subtly changed in the past four years. Looking at the non-panhandle portion of the state in three roughly equal segments, eight of the 16 returning players are from the southern part of the state, a quarter from central Florida, three from north Florida and just sophomore defensive back Devon Witherspoon from the panhandle.
The incoming freshmen skew more toward central Florida, with four of the seven from the Tampa/St. Petersburg area and defensive end Cooper Davis across the state in Melbourne. Illinois’ Class of 2021 commits also have more of a central Florida feel, with Snyder now one of five (of the seven) from that region.
Snyder chose Illinois from a top four that also included Indiana, Louisville and UCF. The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back is considered a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports, with the latter ranking him the No. 135 safety and No. 214 overall prospect in Florida. Snyder also had offers from Duke, North Carolina State and Washington State, but the majority of the rest of his more than two dozen total offers came from Group of Five or FCS programs.
Tampa Catholic went 7-6 in 2019 and entered postseason play having lost four of five. The Crusaders still managed to reach the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Class 4A state playoffs before losing to top-seeded Lakewood. Snyder finished his junior season with 42 tackles and two interceptions in nine games.
Snyder’s commitment is the first this month after Illinois added five commits in May and four more in June. The Illini’s class, though, still ranks toward the bottom of the Big Ten, checking in at 12th per 247Sports and 13th per Rivals. Nationally, Illinois is ranked No. 59 and No. 60, respectively, by those two services.
Wide receiver departing team. Jordan Holmes carved out a role with Illinois football as a true freshman in 2018. The Columbia native played in 10 games and served as both a backup wide receiver and punt returner. All as a walk-on.
Holmes’ role grew last fall. Still a backup wide receiver, he cemented his place as Illinois’ starting punt returner. Holmes led Illinois with 10 punt returns for 73 yards before missing the final three games of the season after suffering a knee injury in the 37-34 comeback win at Michigan State on Nov. 9.
Holmes announced Sunday, however, he was leaving the program. The Illini junior took to Instagram to detail his departure.
“This will be a surprise for many of you but my time as a football player at the University of Illinois has come to a close,” Holmes wrote. “I want to say thank you to everyone who made living out my dream possible. The game of football has brought me so many friendships, experiences and memories that I’ll cherish forever. … To my teammates, I love you all from the bottom of my heart and the bonds we created will stay with me forever.
“You all pushed me every single day to be my best and helped me through the times that got tough. Thank you for all the lifelong memories we created. I won’t forget the times we had together at practice, on road trips, in the locker room and on game days; those are all things that will stay with me forever.”