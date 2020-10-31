CHAMPAIGN — Illinois never reached the point this week where it felt like Saturday’s home opener against Purdue was in jeopardy of being played.
Yes, more than a dozen players were ruled out just less than 90 minutes before the Illini faced the Boilermakers. And, yes, the majority of those 14 unavailable players were ruled out related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The difference between Illinois still playing Saturday and Wisconsin cancelling its game at Nebraska came down to severity. The Badgers reached 22 active cases by Saturday. The Illini were just at two — quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore — with contact tracing claiming the majority of their other 12 unavailable teammates.
“No, not really,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said if cancelling Saturday’s game was taken into consideration. “There will be discussion about that if we just don’t feel like we have guys to play – enough players, No. 1, and really enough at a position to be able to play.
“We were down, if you look at some of the positions, some offensive linemen, but we had enough guys to step up. At the quarterback position, even though (Coran Taylor’s) listed as a fourth-string quarterback, we had somebody. I assume that’s what you’re supposed to do. If you can play at all, you want to keep things rolling, and we were able to do that (Saturday).”
With Saturday’s game in the books — another loss for Illinois, but closer this time at 31-24 than the 45-7 drubbing at Wisconsin — attention shifts to next week’s home game against Minnesota.
Redshirt senior linebacker Jake Hansen said the Illini would just keep “chugging along” until told otherwise.
“I think we’re as safe as we can possibly be,” Hansen said. “I want to make that known. Across the nation and across the Big Ten, no one’s getting tested like we are. No one has the access to immediate healthcare right away and the best athletic training staff like we do. I think we’re safer playing football rather than not playing football, in my opinion.
“Everyone’s got to lock it down and be smart about who they’re with. I will say, at the end of the day, you’ve still got to live your life. We are in a pandemic, and it’s a serious situation, but I think you've got to take everything into account.”
***
Hansen was back on the field for Illinois after missing most of the loss at Wisconsin. He suffered a blow to the head early in that game against the Badgers and had trouble staying on his feet before being helped off.
Hansen started Saturday against Purdue and led the Illini with 14 tackles and two tackles for loss, while forcing a fumble and recovering another.
“I got through concussion protocol,” Hansen said. “We had an extra day, so I was able to take advantage of that. I know a lot of people were expecting me to be shut down.”
***
Illinois’ list of unavailable players, though, created some changes in the lineup. The most noticeable was on the offensive line.
Starting center Doug Kramer was held out because of contact tracing. That meant the Illini’s regular starting right guard, Kendrick Green, had to move to center. Jordyn Slaughter, who lost out in training camp to Verdis Brown at left guard, might have replaced Green at right guard, but the Belleville native was also unavailable.
That meant Alex Pihlstrom got his first start. The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder out of Glen Ellyn arrived at Illinois in 2017 as a walk-on … at tight end. He didn’t play in 2017 or 2018 and appeared in just a single game in 2019 ... as a tight end.
Pihlstrom didn’t make the switch to offensive line until this season.
“Pihlstrom’s a really smart guy, first of all, so he picked up the schemes and everything really well,” Green said. “Plus, he’s a battler. He’ll go to battle any day. Pihl, he played very, very well for his first start. I knew he was really nervous, but us and the other guys were just gassing him up trying to make him as confident as possible. Once we found out Doug wasn’t playing and I was moving over, we gassed him up as much as possible, and he did very, very well.”
***
Saturday marked a career-best day for Illinois defensive end Owen Carney Jr. The senior out of Miami set new career highs in tackles (six), sacks (three) and tackles for loss (3 1/2), while also forcing his first career fumble.
“He’s a pretty lights out player, and people are starting to see it,” Hansen said.
Smith was in agreement. The only issue Saturday were the penalties Carney was flagged for in rather key moments.
“We have to eliminate those,” Smith said. “Those were some tough situational penalties that we got, but Owen made plays today. He’s a senior. He’s been around here. We anticipate those kind of plays from him. Like a lot of the things he did today.”
***
Smith had less to like about his secondary. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 29 of 35 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns. That performance came eight days after Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz completed 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns.
All told, opposing quarterbacks are completing 87.5 percent of their passes against the Illini.
“We’ve got to play significantly better,” Hansen said. “I don’t know the exact stats — how many passing yards — but it was too many. We’ve got to tighten things up on the back end for sure. That starts with me.”
Smith said he was most concerned with the big plays Purdue broke where its receivers were able to get behind the Illinois defense deep downfield. That included a 45-yard touchdown pass from O’Connell to wide receiver Milton Wright.
Wright caught six passes for 100 yards. Fellow sophomore wide receiver David Bell had nine catches (on nine targets) for 122 yards and a touchdown.
“Sometimes it was man; sometimes it was zone,” Smith said about how his secondary played. “A great player is going to make some plays. It’s a tough duty each week. That’s where we are. Better play. Pretty simple. Better play, keep the ball in front of you and for us to make a few more plays.”
***
Smith wanted to get his own tight ends more involved offensively after they were barely used in the season-opening loss at Wisconsin. That’s been a common refrain from Illinois coaches before Smith, too.
Apparently all it took was Taylor at the helm of the offense.
The fourth-string Illini quarterback was thrust into duty after Peters tested positive for COVID-19, Isaiah Williams was held out for contact tracing and Matt Robinson went down with an early injury. Taylor targeted his three tight ends eight times, with Daniel Barker catching a team-high five passes for 74 yards. Daniel Imatorbhebhe had tow catches for 43 yards and his first Illini touchdown, and Luke Ford caught one pass for four yards.
“We’ll try to get them into the mix even more,” Smith said. “(Imatorbhebhe) practiced well when he’s healthy. He’s a good football player. There’s a reason why we brought him here (as a transfer from Southern California).”