CHAMPAIGN — Illinois fans taking advantage of the free tickets for next Monday night's Illinois football spring game will get to celebrate the 2020-21 Illinois men's basketball season, too.
A halftime celebration has been set during the spring game to honor the now reigning Big Ten tournament champions, with the banner for that title being unveiled. Brad Underwood's team finished the season 24-7 and was ranked No. 2 nationally in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the season. The Illini reached the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Loyola Chicago.
Fans have to claim tickets for the spring game — set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium — in advance at FightingIllini.com. All tickets will be distributed via mobile device in allotments of pairs and fours to allow for social distancing. Seats will be located in the west main stands, west balcony and the horseshoe. Students can claim tickets for the student section in the north end zone in pairs.
Gates open at 6 p.m., one hour prior to kickoff.