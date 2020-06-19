CHAMPAIGN — Add another Florida athlete to Illinois’ Class of 2021 recruiting haul. The Illini’s class reached nine total — with five from the Sunshine State — with a Friday commitment from Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland wide receiver Theodore Lockley.
Lockley marks the second commitment this week for Illinois and third in the last six days. The other two? Also Florida natives in wide receiver Patrick Bryant II and linebacker Dylan Rosiek.
Lockley is categorized as an athlete by both Rivals and 247Sports, ranked as a two-star and three-star recruit, respectively. The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect played quarterback at Father Lopez Catholic in Daytona Beach as a sophomore in 2018 before transferring to Mainland and switching to wide receiver.
Mainland went 6-5 in 2019 and lost in the regional semifinals of the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Lockley, a first team all-area selection by the Daytona Beach News-Journal, caught 29 passes for 673 yards and seven touchdowns for the Buccaneers. Lockley also got some snaps at quarterback and out of the backfield for Mainland.
Lockley chose Illinois, which offered on April 9, from a top four that also included Boston College, Bowling Green and East Carolina. He had other FBS offers from Appalachian State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Kansas, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Rutgers, South Alabama, Temple, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UAB, UConn and Western Kentucky. Lockley also held nine FCS offers.