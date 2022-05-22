CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football bolstered its roster for the 2022 season and its program moving forward with commitments from transfer wide receiver Jonah Morris and Class of 2023 offensive lineman TJ McMillen in the last two days.
Morris’ addition addresses a position of need for Illinois given real depth concerns at wide receiver. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver is arguably the Jalen Coleman-Lands of college football given the 2022 season with the Illini will be Morris’ seventh.
Morris started his college career at Indiana and redshirted in 2016 before playing primarily on special teams for the Hoosiers in 2017. He transferred back home to play at Akron and started all 12 games for the Zips in 2018 while catching 26 passes for 381 yards and a touchdown.
A training camp injury cost Morris the entire 2019 season, and he opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before transferring to Northern Colorado. He caught 20 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in five games with the Bears in 2021.
Morris will join an Illinois wide receivers group that had just three players — Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington and Pat Bryant — return after catching a pass in 2021. Brian Hightower, who missed all of last season with an injury, caught 11 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns for the Illini in 2020.
McMillen represents both another in-state commitment and another offensive lineman recruit as Illinois coach Bret Bielema completely overhauls the position. The Illini signed five offensive linemen in the Class of 2022 in Hunter Whitenack, Joey Okla, Magnus Møller, Matt Fries and Iroqouis West product Clayton Leonard. They also added JUCO transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler and Furman transfer Dylan Davis this offseason.
McMillen is the third commitment for Illinois in the Class of 2023 and third from the state. He joins Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin and East St. Louis linebacker Antwon Hayden. The Illini class now ranks 10th in the Big Ten and 47th nationally, per 247Sports.
McMillen, a 6-3, 270-pound interior lineman out of Wheaton St. Francis, chose the Illini over other offers from nearly three dozen programs Other high-major programs that at least offered were Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Texas Tech.