CHAMPAIGN — Returning from the Christmas holiday on Dec. 26, the Illinois men’s basketball team had a four-day period devoted almost exclusively to basketball.
No classes. Little to do but prep for the Illini's upcoming game.
And, according to Illini coach Brad Underwood, that was a key reason for Illinois’ strong offensive performance during Sunday’s 95-64 victory over North Carolina A&T at State Farm Center.
The third-year Illinois leader expressed concern before Sunday’s 1 p.m. tipoff about his team having a long layover between games, with the Illini last playing on Dec. 21 — a 63-56 loss to Missouri in St. Louis.
Those concerns proved unfounded with Illinois (9-4) shooting 52.9 percent from the field while receiving a career-best 26 points from Kofi Cockburn to go with Ayo Dosunmu’s 19 points and Alan Griffin’s 18 points.
“As a coach, you are apprehensive sometimes as you come back from break and not quite sure where you’ll be at, but we were very good in practice,” Underwood said. “We had gone two-a-days (last week) of which one of those had been a lot of individual work and shooting. One of the great benefits of Christmas break is no school and no limit to the number of hours you can work. So, in essence, our guys really take on a professional mentality.”
With the spring semester not starting up until Jan. 21, the Illini will practice and/or play six days most weeks. Illinois will take a day off Monday before beginning preparations for the resumption of Big Ten play later this week when the Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) play No. 14 Michigan State (10-3, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
“Guys were putting up a ton of shots, watching a lot of film and spending a lot of time with (the coaches),” Underwood said of his team’s preparations for its nonconference finale against the Aggies. “That was evident (Sunday). That paid off. Our offensive flow was better.”
***
Underwood said Saturday he remains confident in his team’s ability to knock down three-pointers despite the Illini ranking near the bottom of the Big Ten from beyond the arc at 30.5 percent entering Sunday.
Illinois had an efficient three-point shooting game against the Aggies, albeit against a MEAC opponent that is now 3-11 on the season.
The Illini knocked down 11 three-pointers, matching a season-high they also had in a 117-65 victory over Division II Lindenwood on Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Griffin led the way from beyond the arc with four three-pointers on five attempts while Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Dosunmu went a combined 6 of 14 from deep. The result was Illinois finished 42.3 percent from three-point range for the game.
“We’re not worried about (poor shooting numbers),” Dosunmu said. “One game we shot, I don’t know what game, might have been the Hawaii game, we both (Griffin included) were like a combined 2 for 12 (from three). We just told each other: ‘It’s going to go in.’ We’re in the gym getting 500, 600 shots a day. Makes. Around classes, we go to the gym and shoot together. At the end of the day, when a shot is not going in, it’s all about continuing to believe it will, so we never got our heads down. No one on the team (does). When you put the work in, you just fall back on your work. That’s pretty much it.”
***
A glance at the box score showed that Giorgi Bezhanishvili was 0 of 4 from the field, with three of those attempts of the three-point variety.
Fresh off what the 6-foot-9 forward called a “horrible” game against Missouri, Bezhanishvili didn’t have the bounce-back performance — at least scoring-wise — that many of his teammates did in Sunday’s nonconference game. Bezhanishvili also played a season-low 16 minutes in being held scoreless for the first time as an Illini.
But Underwood was quick to dispel any talk that Bezhanishvili might be in a slump. Illinois’ coach also said that part of the reason Bezhanishvili played only 16 minutes was due to redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols having a good week in the practice gym.
“Kipper earned those minutes,” Underwood said after Nichols played 19 minutes and posted four points, four assists and two rebounds. “You know I don’t worry about Giorgi very much. The one thing that Giorgi has a tendency to do is try to make a home-run play every time and try to throw the ball to Kofi every time instead of just making a simple play. But he’s one of the best passers we have and we’ll get him shots in his areas.”
***
Sunday’s game allowed Underwood to give some of his reserve players an extended run of playing time.
While Andres Feliz (11 points) and Nichols were the first two players off the bench for Illinois, checking in at the 17:26 mark of the first half, Jermaine Hamlin and Tevian Jones saw time later on in the opening half.
Jones, who was suspended for the Illini’s first eight games for academic reasons and did not play in either one of Illinois’ first two Big Ten games against Maryland and Michigan, played seven and a half minutes in the win over North Carolina A&T.
His best sequence happened late in the first half when he blocked a shot attempt from Ronald Jackson and scored on the other end off an assist from Feliz. That defense-to-offense play also followed a missed pull-up jumper from Jones.
“It’s kicking off the rust a little bit, but more importantly for him, it’s how he’s handled the end of this semester,” Underwood said of Jones. “We sometimes forget that they’re student-athletes and we’re going to hold them accountable at the University of Illinois for all of those things. But he showed up every day at practice and he’s working hard. He picks up what we’re doing, and as he continues to grow, we’ll see how that pans for him.”
***
The one player on the Illini’s active roster that missed Sunday’s game was Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.
The 6-foot-8 freshman forward from Belgium sat out with what Underwood said was foot soreness, indicating it is a day-to-day injury.
Bosmans-Verdonk also didn’t play in the Missouri game.
***
With the nonconference portion of the schedule now over, it’s all Big Ten play from here for Illinois.
Cassius Winston and the Spartans are first up for the Illini, who are 1-1 in league play this season, losing 59-58 to then-No. 3 Maryland in College Park, Md., before the team’s upset victory over then-No. 5 Michigan, 71-62, at State Farm Center.
Underwood said he views the Big Ten as a league that could send at least 10 teams to the NCAA Tournament in March.
Illinois appears confident it can find itself in that mix at the end of the regular season.
“I feel like we’re right there,” Dosunmu said. “Of course, we have a couple of things to tweak, to improve on, but this team from last year, we’re much better. I feel like the sky’s the limit with this team, but we just have to pay attention to little details. It starts in East Lansing.
“I feel like we have the team and we have the talent to win (our) league and that’s our goal. We have to take every game one at a time and Big Ten is no joke. Every night is tough from here on out. It’s tough games. It’s all about dialing into the scouting report, dialing into practice. It’s all great teams from here.”