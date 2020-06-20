SAVOY — David Keenan’s UI Open title defense is going to have to wait. The Salt Fork graduate tied a course record with a 9-under 63 during the final round and won last year’s tournament with ease.
Going back-to-back won’t happen this weekend. The 67th UI Open, slated to originally begin Saturday and conclude Sunday at the University of Illinois Orange Course, has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current restrictions on golf still call for no tournaments to be held in Illinois.
“It’s always a date I’ve circled on the calendar,” Keenan said. “I like getting out there with the local crew. It’s been a bit of a bummer really the whole year not seeing a lot of the same guys you typically see at the tournaments. Everyone’s had to make sacrifices. Obviously, there’s a lot bigger stuff going on in the world.”
Keenan tied Tim Hoss Jr.’s course record in last year’s final round. The five-time UI Open champion was just as disappointed that the annual tournament wouldn’t be played as scheduled.
“Well, my wife will be happy,” Hoss said with a laugh. “I’ll be home. Usually it is Father’s Day weekend, and it’s a big one for the area.”
The UI Open could have new life this fall, though. Mike Wallner, the UI Golf Course director, has already rescheduled this spring’s two-man better ball tournament for the first weekend in September. The plan is to do the same with the UI Open.
“We’ll have to find another open weekend to get that in there,” Wallner said. “We will have it. Unfortunately it just won’t be (Saturday). … We can’t go against the order. I know some people are. I just don’t want to be that guy, unfortunately. We will have it. I just don’t know exactly when, but we will.”
Both Hoss and Keenan would be interested in a new fall date for the UI Open.
“A lot of times it’s super hot this time of year, so that could be nicer,” Hoss said. “The course will be playing real fast then, and if the greens are in good shape it could be playing easy.”
“I’m always looking to defend my title when I get the chance to,” Keenan added. “As long as the dates work out, I know I’ll be signing up if that’s the case and try to rally as many people as I can.”
While the UI Open has been postponed, Wallner’s hope is to still hold the Players Cup in July. The sticking point, of course, is a change in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order restricting tournament play.
With the state set to enter Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan next Friday, Wallner said he’s waiting to see if the order will be amended.
The Players Cup typically has between 70 and 80 two-man teams. The event includes four different formats, with a nine-hole scramble and nine-hole alternate shot the first day and two-man better ball and combined scores the second.
“I don’t know if I’ll have to limit it based on a new order,” Wallner said. “We’ll do whatever we can to get it in because trying to reschedule three tournaments will be really tough. The Players Cup and two-man better ball are our two big boys. … I’ve had a lot of calls about it already. I’ve said, ‘We just have to hang tight until next week and see what happens.’ I think it will be popular for sure.”
Wallner said he’s seen an increase in overall play at both University of Illinois golf courses since foursomes were allowed to resume last month. Tee times are fully booked on a daily basis.
“I can’t speak for all the golf courses, but we’ve been really busy,” Wallner said. “I think everybody else has been busy, too. That’s good. I think part of it is there’s not a lot of stuff for people to do. Golf is one thing you can do.”
Hoss said he’s played about 27 holes per week since golf courses reopened in early May.
“I’ve walked every single round this year, which has actually been really good for me,” he said. “Golf was meant to be played walking. I feel like my lower body is in better shape. I’ve found kind of a new love for the game.”
Keenan has mostly played with a few friends at Lincolnshire County Club in Champaign. His wife has also started taking more of an interest in the game.
“That part has been fun,” he said. “Without any tournaments coming up, it’s been kind of hard to get motivated to practice, so I’ve kind of just been out there enjoying the walk. That part has been a nice change of pace, but definitely itching to get some competitive juices flowing again.”