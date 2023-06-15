Dan Patkunas became the 47th different UI Open champion when a strong final round propelled him to a four-stroke win last June at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy. Staff writer JOEY WRIGHT caught up with the 30-year-old former Parkland golfer before Patkunas tees off in Saturday’s first round of this year’s UI Open:
How does it feel to be the defending UI Open champion?
“It feels really good. Honestly, it was probably my first individual win of anything of substance. To on that board with other pretty good names is encouraging. It makes you feel good about your golf game.”
What is the most challenging part of winning the UI Open?
“I’d say it’s a little bit of a combination of the field and the course where you’ve got a lot of good players that have won other tournaments, either in Champaign or in the state or at a national level. And the course lends itself to a lot of birdies, but you can definitely make a lot of bogeys out there if you’re missing greens in bad places.”
What’s it like playing against solid golfers who are vying for the title?
“It’s good to have a strong field. It’s a nice measurement to where you stand. There’s a lot of guys that have won tournaments, not only the Twin City here in town or past UI Open champions, but you’ve got state champions, national college champions and guys that play nationwide. So it’s fun to measure yourself up against other guys that have won some big tournaments.”
The UI Open isn’t all that serious ... but it’s still pretty serious, right?
“We are trying our hardest and you really want to beat the guy that you’re playing against. But at the end of the day, we can all kind of laugh about it. We all congratulate each other, whether you win or lose.”
What keeps you coming back to play the UI Open?
“I’ve been playing around central Illinois forever. I was familiar with the golf course back in high school when I went to Normal Community and we played over here. I got to meet Mike Wallner during that time since he was coaching Centennial. It’s a great tournament to play in.”
Saturday's Tee Times
Honor roll
The first UI Open happened in 1953. Seventy years later, one of the area’s longest-running amateur golf tournaments is still going strong. Here’s a look at who’s won the event:
YEAR CHAMPION
2022 Dan Patkunas
2021 Josh Anderson
2019 David Keenan
2018 Derek Meinhart
2017 Derek Meinhart
2016 David Keenan
2015 David Deschler
2014 Alex Burge
2013 Tim Hoss Jr.
2012 David Deschler
2011 Derek Meinhart
2010 Clayton Parkhill
2009 Tim Hoss Jr.
2008 Clayton Parkhill
2007 Tim Hoss Jr.
2006 Tim Hoss Jr.
2005 Tim Hoss Jr.
2004 Clayton Parkhill
2003 Joe Affrunti
2002 Jay Scott
2001 Chris Dobrovolyny
2000 Paul Dalbey
1999 Craig Chaney
1998 Joe Thompson
1997 Will Clopton
1996 Will Clopton
1995 Tom Wilkes Jr.
1994 Jay Scott
1993 Jamie Fairbanks
1992 Ben Bruce
1991 Jamie Fairbanks
1990 Jamie Fairbanks
1989 Jamie Fairbanks
1988 Robert Sloane
1987 George Katalik
1986 Joe Thompson
1985 Steve Spitler
1984 Ladd Pash
1983 Jack Dorsett
1982 Joe Thompson
1981 Mike Tennant
1980 Ford Bartholow
1979 Joe Thompson and Marty Schiene
1978 Ken Kellany
1977 Ken Kellany
1976 Rick Lawrence
1975 Rick Lawrence
1974 Richard Thompson
1973 Pat Keen
1972 Nick Gabala
1971 Jim Cisne
1970 Pat Keen
1969 Mike Thompson
1968 Pat Keen
1967 Mike Toliuszis
1966 Ray Kimpel
1965 Ronny Essenpreis
1964 Richard Thompson
1963 Cy Vaughn III
1961 William Grant
1960 Frank Keck
1959 Bob Jackson
1958 Bob Jackson
1957 Dick Essenpreis
1956 Cy Vaughn Jr.
1955 Frank Keck
1954 Dick Essenpreis
1953 James ‘Red’ Buttita