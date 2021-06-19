SAVOY — Past champions are back at the UI Open golf tournament this weekend.
But for University of Illinois Golf Course Director Mike Wallner, he’s just glad the annual staple is back on the calendar in its rightful spot.
The two-round tournament starts Saturday morning before the second round concludes on Sunday afternoon. After last year’s tournament was ultimately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallner can’t wait for Father’s Day to feel normal again. And that’s spending it at the UI Golf Course at an event that first started in 1953.
“We get a lot of the same guys that play this all the time, but I think that they like the competition,” Wallner said. “I think we run good tournaments here, and we get a lot of participation. We try to do our best to take care of everybody when they come in.”
David Keenan won the last UI Open in 2019. The former Salt Fork and Parkland standout is back in the field this year, starting his first round at 8:20 a.m. Saturday and aiming for his third UI Open championship since 2016. Former UI Open champions Derek Meinhart (8 a.m.), Joe Thompson (8:40 a.m.), David Deschler (8:40 a.m.) and Tim Hoss Jr. (9:10 a.m.) will also tee off Saturday morning with hopes of finding themselves in contention come Sunday afternoon.
Hoss has five UI Open titles to his name, last winning in 2013. Thompson owns four UI Open titles, having last won in 1998. Meinhart has claimed the title three times, most recently in 2018, and Deschler won it in 2012 and 2015.
They are part of an 84-player field that will add to the tournament’s history this weekend. Among the field are 21 super-senior players and 13 senior players.
Wallner said he wasn’t sure how many would come out to play after last year’s absence, but called the total number “pretty good.”
“Last year was a blur, but one of the few things people could do was play golf,” Wallner said. “We had a lot of people pick up the game.”
For Wallner, he started playing at the UI Open in the 1970s and has been heavily involved with the tournament since 1987.
“I’ve seen a lot of them,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve met a lot of guys that I wouldn’t have met before, if they hadn’t played in this tournament. I just like running tournaments and events. I feel like that’s one of my strong suits in this position. It’s fun to do. They’re long days obviously, but pretty much everyone working in golf has long days during the summer. It’s just part of the job.”
Another aspect of the job Wallner and the UI Golf Course will get to do later this summer involves hosting the opening round of the Twin City tournament on the final weekend of July. Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in Champaign will host the second round.
“We’ve never hosted any part of that tournament before, so it’ll be good to do that given that tournament’s own history,” Wallner said.
This weekend, though, will find more history added to a longstanding area summer golf tradition at the UI Open.
“I think everybody looks forward to it,” Wallner said. “I know we look forward to running it and seeing a lot of guys we haven’t seen in a while, especially after last year.”