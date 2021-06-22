SAVOY — It was a Father’s Day that Josh Anderson will never forget.
With his young son Jax looking on from a nearby golf cart, Anderson cruised to his first UI Open victory as he matched his Saturday score with a 69 on Sunday afternoon during the two-day tournament’s final round.
“The last three or four holes (on Saturday) were great,” Anderson said. “Rolled it into (Sunday), started with a birdie, so that was nice to come out of the box and get that feeling right under the belt. It was a really good day and we hung on to do what we needed to do.”
Anderson’s weekend score of 6-under par 138 was good enough to top a pair of former UI Open champions in Derek Meinhart and Tim Hoss Jr., who finished the weekend two strokes back at 4-under 140. Four more golfers, including 2019 champion David Keenan, checked in four strokes back at two-under 142.
Eight golfers finished Sunday at par or lower, setting the stage for a dramatic run to the finish. Anderson, the leader by one stroke entering the final round, could feel the competition drawing near on the back nine as he chased his first UI Open title.
“When you’re out there and you’ve got Hoss and Meinhart and Keenan behind you, you know they’re coming after you,” said Anderson, who isn’t a stranger to the local golf scene after winning the 2019 Twin City tournament. “You hear those guys are two, three, four under after the turn … (you think) we’re doing OK, but we can’t relax. The theme (Sunday) afternoon was don’t relax.”
Anderson had to hold off hard-chargers in Meinhart and Hoss, who both recovered from two-over rounds on Saturday to tally tournament-best scores of 5-under 67 on Sunday.
Hoss had gone fishing with his son T.J. before the final round and was riding high as his son followed in the cart during the final round.
“It’s awesome man,” Hoss said. “I kinda lost my game for a few years there. I feel like I’m getting back to where I was, if not even better. I don’t hit it quite as far, but I’ve figured out some things with my putting.”
Others weren’t so fortunate.
After a Saturday round that included two eagles on the back nine, Tony Schaeffer began Sunday with three consecutive birdies — before losing his ball on the fourth hole and conceding his early progress. Schaeffer would finish the final round at 74 and wrapped up the weekend in ninth at 146. The pack of golfers that finished just above Schaeffer included Keenan, who was unable to make a move into the lead despite finishing both rounds at 71.
“I felt like I was hitting it well to start the front nine (Saturday) and then just didn’t have a lot of control over my ball during the rest of the round. That carried into (Sunday) a little bit,” Keenan said. “Didn’t have my best stuff, but two-under’s not bad.”
Finishing at 142 with Keenan was first-time UI Open competitor Dan Patkunas, who felt right at home.
“We had a pretty good field of players,” Patkunas said “It was good to see a lot of red numbers up there. A lot of times when you’re playing your weekend games you get a lot of those putts given to you. so it’s nice to grind out a lot of those.”
In the tournament’s other two classes, Tim Wheeler turned in a 147 to claim the senior division title while Mike McNeeely’s 150 was good for a one-stroke win in the super-senior division.