CHAMPAIGN — Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn was named to the late-season top-20 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award on Monday.
The 7-foot, 285-pound center entered Monday night’s slate of games ranked ninth in the NCAA in scoring at 21.1 points per game and fourth nationally in rebounding at 11.6 rebounds per game. Cockburn is the only player in the country ranked in the top 10 in both categories.
Six other Big Ten players were also named to the Wooden Award watch list. Purdue had two nominees in sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and sophomore center Zach Edey. Also nominated were Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis, Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell and Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray.
In football
Barker transferring to Spartans. Daniel Barker made one of the more noteworthy catches in Illinois football history against Michigan State.
Inside Spartan Stadium, no less, when his last-second, 5-yard touchdown reception from Brandon Peters sealed an improbable 37-34 comeback win by the Illini against the Spartans on Nov. 9, 2019, and clinched a bowl berth for Illinois.
Now, Barker will catch passes for Michigan State during the 2022 season. The former Illinois tight end announced Monday morning via a social media post he would transfer to join the Spartans.
Barker announced shortly after the 2021 season ended he would declare for the NFL draft. But the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Florida native then announced fewer than two weeks ago he would withdraw from the NFL draft and enter the transfer portal.
It didn’t take him long to find a new home against an opponent Illinois will face later this year. Michigan State is set to visit Champaign for a Nov. 5 game at Memorial Stadium, the Spartans first trip to Champaign since 2016.
Barker heads to East Lansing as the Illini’s all-time leader in touchdown catches by a tight end with 11, and he compiled 64 catches for 827 yards in four seasons at Illinois.
Illini add to 2022 class. Illinois will have at least three new additions to announce for its 2022 recruiting class during Wednesday’s national signing day. The Illini received commitments from Florida natives Naivyan Cargill on Sunday and Xavier Scott on Monday following a Jan. 23 commitment from Moline safety Matthew Bailey.
Those three will make for 28 newcomers, at least for now, in the 2022 season. Illinois signed 22 players in the December signing period and officially added Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito, Northwestern transfer defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and junior-college transfer offensive lineman Zylon Crisler for the spring semester.
Cargill, whose lone scholarship offer came from Illinois, is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end out of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He helped Palm Beach Gardens High School go 6-5 last fall, and the Gators lost in the first round of the FHSAA Class 8A playoffs. Cargill caught 35 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns last fall and also had 55 tackles and three sacks as an outside linebacker.
Scott is also from Palm Beach Gardens. The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete had a tough finish to his senior season at Dwyer High School, as the Panthers went 4-6 after starting the year 4-1. Recruited as a defensive back, Scott had three interceptions in 2021 and was named a South Florida Sun-Sentinel 8A-6A second team defense selection. Scott had other offers from Pittsburgh, Florida Atlantic, Air Force, Georgia State, UMass and Navy.
Both Cargill and Scott are ranked as three-star recruits by Rivals, but they are unranked by 247Sports. Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class ranks 10th in the Big Ten and 44th nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
In women’s gymnastics
Huskers pull off narrow win. Illinois suffered a 195.500-195.375 loss at Nebraska on Monday night despite strong overall performances from Mia Takekawa and Amelia Knight.
Takekawa hit a career-high 9.90 on the uneven bars en route to the event title. Knight, meanwhile, had team-high scores of 9.825 and 9.80 on floor and balance beam, respectively.
In men’s tennis
Illini fall in top-25 matchup. Only Olivier Stuart managed a win Sunday in No. 25 Illinois’ 4-1 loss to No. 22 Oklahoma in Oxford, Miss. The graduate transfer from Mercer won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles against the Sooners’ Mason Bieler, who is ranked 37th nationally.
Illinois (1-3) is scheduled to return to action on Friday for a doubleheader of matches at Atkins Tennis Center, starting with a 1 p.m. match against Illinois State followed by a 6 p.m. meeting with Duke.
In women’s tennis
Illinois goes 0-2 in Florida. Illinois finished play at the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-2 loss to Florida International, dropping to 0-2 at the event after losing to No. 18 Florida State the day prior.
The Illini (4-3) won the doubles point thanks to back-to-back 7-5 victories from the teams of Ashley Yeah and Josie Frazier and Kate Duong and Megan Heuser at Nos. 2 and 1 doubles, respectively. Shivani Ingle also posted a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles for Illinois.
The Illini are scheduled to play at noon on Sunday against Illinois State at Atkins Tennis Center.