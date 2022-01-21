CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema knows he must replace three starters on his offensive line ahead of the 2022 season.
The second-year Illinois coach added a possible replacement on Thursday afternoon. And a large one at that.
Zylon Crisler, a 6-foot-7, 360-pound offensive lineman, verbally committed to the Illini on Thursday. He posted “New home,” on his Twitter account with a graphic and photo showing him in an Illinois uniform, along with “Committed,” written on the graphic.
He’ll join the Illini’s Class of 2022, and can sign his letter of intent as early as Feb. 2.
Crisler played all nine games this past season at Mississippi Gulf Coast College, helping the Bulldogs average 387 yards per game en route to posting a 7-2 record. He earned second-team All-MACC South honors this past season.
Crisler, who also held an offer from Southern Mississippi, hails from Crystal Springs, Miss., and played high school football at Copiah Academy near his hometown in Mississippi.
When Crisler signs with the Illini, he’ll become the seventh offensive lineman to join the class after Bielema signed six last month during the early signing period.
In women’s basketball
Boilermakers rout Illini. A near five-minute lapse to end the first half, that’s all it took for Illinois to see all of its prior good work undone.
Purdue closed out the first half on a 15-2 run, and the Boilermakers stayed in control the rest of the way, pulling away for an 89-67 victory over the Illini on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,038 fans at State Farm Center.
Illinois (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten) led 28-25 with 4:55 left in the second quarter following a made jump shot by Geovana Lopes.
It was basically all Boilermakers (12-6, 3-4) for the remainder of the first half, however, as the Illini endured a scoring drought of 3:23 and trailed 40-30 entering the locker room at halftime.
Purdue eventually stretched that advantage to 30 points, 79-49, on Madison Layden’s three-pointer at the 6:04 mark of the fourth quarter.
Aaliyah Nye paced Illinois with 19 points on the strength of six made three-pointers.
The Illini’s efforts from beyond the arc paled in comparison to the Boilermakers, who poured in 15 three-pointers on 23 attempts (65.2 percent). Abbey Ellis and Layden combined to make 11 three-pointers en route to scoring 21 and 19 points, respectively.
In women’s tennis
Frazier caps sweep. Josie Frazier celebrated her birthday in style with the Illinois junior’s 6-3, 6-1 victory in singles clinching a 7-0 match victory against Harvard on Thursday night at Atkins Tennis Center.
The Illini (2-1) took the doubles point after a pair of 6-1 victories from the combos of Kate Duong and Megan Heuser and Emily Casati and Kasia Treiber. Doung, Ashley Yeah, Frazier, Heuser, Treiber and Kida Ferrari won in No. 1 through No. 6 singles, respectively.
Next, Illinois has Sunday home matches against Eastern Illinois and Northern Illinois.