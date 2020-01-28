URBANA — Illinois women’s tennis opened its spring season with a sweep of Eastern Michigan and Eastern Illinois at Atkins Tennis Center. The Illini topped the Eagles 7-0 and then took down Panthers 4-0, which doubled as coach Evan Clark’s 100th career win.
Freshman Josie Frazier posted matching 6-0, 6-0 victories in Illinois’ season-opening wins. Junior Emilee Duong also had a 6-0, 6-0 sweep against Eastern Michigan, while teaming with Frazier in doubles action in both matches.
Illini wrestling tops Michigan
Zac Braunagel’s come-from-behind 5-4 decision at 184 pounds helped No. 15 Illinois clinch a 20-13 victory against No. 23 Michigan on Sunday at Huff Hall. Braunagel’s win was one of six for the Illini in the win.
Illinois built its early lead with consecutive wins from Centennial grad Justin Cardani (3-2 decision, 125 pounds), Travis Piotrowski (9-7 decision, 133) and Dylan Duncan (6-0 decision, 141). The Illini’s other two wins came from Danny Braunagel (10-2 major decision, 165) and Joey Gunther (15-3 major decision, 174).