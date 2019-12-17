CHAMPAIGN — Petra Holesinska supplied the points.
Kennedi Myles supplied the rebounds.
And because of the strong showing by the duo on Sunday afternoon, the Illinois women’s basketball team defeated Evansville 59-44 in front of 1,383 fans at State Farm Center.
Holesinska sank a career-high seven three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points for the Illini (8-2) against the Purple Aces (2-7) as Illinois picked up its second straight win going into Friday’s final nonconference game this season at Missouri (3-8). The two rivals are slated for a noon tip at Mizzou Arena.
Holesinska sank 7 of 14 from three-point range against Evansville, including two in the fourth quarter to help Illinois pull away.
“What happens a lot in games, you’ll find, is if you hit those first two or three threes, everybody kind of gets in a groove,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said. “That did not happen for us. I could feel the shooters tighten up ... and I thought (Holesinska’s) two threes were what we needed.”
Holesinska added five rebounds on a day where Illinois outrebounded Evansville 53-35.
Key among those picking up rebounds for the Illini? Myles, who scored eight points and grabbed an Illinois freshman record 20 rebounds, breaking a mark set by both Becky Beach and Mary Pat Travnik during the 1975-76 season.
The 20 rebounds are the fifth-highest for a single game in program history, and on Monday, the Big Ten awarded Myles the league’s freshman of the week honors.
“As we keep talking about her, her intensity and the way she fights underneath the boards, I always figure boards is something someone is born with,” Fahey said. “She’s just got that intensity. I’m really excited for her. That’s incredible, breaking a record that’s stood for that long.”
Football lands defensive help. Two days from the start of the early signing period, Illinois football is up to 12 commits for the Class of 2020.
The latest player added happened on Sunday afternoon when defensive lineman Tre’Von Riggins from St. Petersburg, Fla., verbally committed to Lovie Smith’s program via a note posted on his Twitter account. Riggins is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound three-star recruit, according to Rivals, and was previously committed to Miami before he decommitted from the Hurricanes in November.
Riggins is teammates with recent Illinois quarterback commit Deuce Spann at Lakewood High School, and Riggins wrote on Twitter he plans to sign with the Illini on Wednesday during a ceremony at his high school.
Riggins is the fifth Florida prospect to commit to Illinois in this upcoming class, joining Spann, defensive end Cooper Davis (Melbourne), offensive lineman Blaise Sparks (North Fort Myers) and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy (Valrico). He is the fourth defensive lineman to commit, joining Davis, McCoy and junior college transfer Anthony Shipton from California.