STILLWATER, Okla. — Illinois men’s golf and Oklahoma State traded the lead back and forth throughout Monday’s second round of the NCAA regional action on the Cowboys’ home course at Karsten Creek Golf Club.
Oklahoma State finished the first day of action — and 36 total holes played in advance of potential bad weather — with a two-stroke lead on Illinois, but the Illini had a substantial lead where it mattered. The top five teams will advance from the Stillwater Regional to the NCAA Championships, and Illinois has a 20-stroke lead on both Auburn and Sam Houston State, who are tied for sixth.
The Illini finished Monday with three golfers in the top 10. Michael Feagles shot rounds of even par 72 and 4-under 68 to finish in a five-way tie for fourth place at 4-under after the extended first day. Also tied for fourth was teammate Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who fired rounds of 73 and 67 on Monday. Jerry Ji made it a trio in the top 10 after rounds of 70 and 71 left him at 3-under and tied for ninth.
Tommy Kuhl was at even par through two rounds after a 71 and 73 and was tied for 15th. Giovanni Tadiotto put together an impressive recovery, shooting 2-over for the day after a disastrous start and was tied for 24th. Tadiotto was 8-over through his first nine holes and then 6-under through his final 27 holes of the day.
In track and field
Davis wins Big Ten title. Former Oakwood standout Jon Davis won his first Big Ten championship Sunday with a first-place finish in the 1,500-meter run. Davis’ victory in 3 minutes, 51.55 seconds gave Illinois 10 points toward its eighth-place finish as a team at Demirjian Park in Champaign.
The Illini also won the 1,600-meter relay, with Robert Williams, Jason Thormo, Aman Thornton and Kashief King teaming up to run a season-best 3:06.26. Ten more points from that win gave the Illinois men’s team its best finish since 2017.
Olivia Howell made it a 1,500 sweep for Illinois, running a personal and program best 4:12.86 for the second Big Ten title of her career. The Solon, Ohio, native won the mile at the Big Ten indoor championships.
Her victory outdoors helped the Illini to an 11th place finish as a team, which is the best since 2015. Mahomet native Jessica Franklin also followed up her eighth-place finish in the heptathlon Saturday with an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles Sunday.
In baseball
Illini win road series. Illinois sent Sunday’s sellout crowd at Duane Banks Field home disappointed with a 6-2 victory against Iowa that doubled as the clincher for a second straight series win on the road for the Illini. Justin Janas was a force at the plate for Illinois (18-19, 18-19 Big Ten), going 5 for 5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Iowa rallied after Janas and Nathan Aide got Illinois on the board first, thing the game at 2-2 through three innings, but the Illini sent four runs across in the top of the fifth to pull away for good. Ryan Hampe hit a two-run home run in the fifth, and Taylor Jackson drove in the other two runs with a two-out single.
Riley Gowens got the win for Illinois, striking out a career-high nine while giving up two runs on three hits in five innings. Alex Vera, Ty Rybarczyk and Cole Kirshsieper combined for four scoreless relief innings.
Illinois has a quick turnaround before it is set to play at Indiana at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in a makeup game after the series finale between the two teams was rained out April 24.
In softball
Road loss ends UI’s season. Illinois was counting on its final Big Ten series to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive. Three losses in four games at Iowa, including a 4-3 defeat Sunday, dashed those hopes and ended the Illini’s season.
Illinois (24-20) struck first Sunday, scoring in the top of the first inning after Avrey Steiner stole third and then scored on an error by the Iowa catcher. The Hawkeyes answered in the bottom half of the inning, but Illinois got back on top in the third on RBI singles from Kailey Powell and Delaney Rummell. A two-run home run in the fourth from by Iowa’s Grace Banes sealed the Hawkeyes’ victory.
Sydney Sickels took the loss for Illinois, giving up four runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings as the right-hander finished 14-7 on the season.
A few hours later, the Illini season was finished after the 64-team NCAA tournament field included just Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern from the Big Ten.