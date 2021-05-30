SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Consider Mike Small pleased. Now, the Illinois men’s golf team he coaches has to turn in another solid round on Sunday if it wants to keep playing at the NCAA Championships.
Illinois moved up the leaderboard on Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club, compiling a 1-under 287. This helped the Illini go from tied with four other teams in 10th place after the first round to a tie for fifth place with North Carolina entering Sunday’s third round. Both teams are at 6-over par 566. Oklahoma State leads the field with a 6-under par 554.
“The efficiency and mental toughness was up a notch (Saturday),” Small said. “When you are in the national championship, you need all five guys to show up and bring it every day. We’re getting a good number, but we need all five to continue to play solid.”
Senior Michael Feagles had the best round for Illinois on Saturday, shooting a 3-under 67. Sophomore Jerry Ji moved into the top 10 and is tied for seventh after carding a 2-under 68. Junior Tommy Kuhl added a 70, a four-stroke improvement from Friday.
The top 15 teams in the 30-team field after Sunday’s round will continue on in stroke play on Monday, when the field narrows again. The top eight teams after Monday’s round move on to match play, starting with the national quarterfinals on Tuesday.
It’s a spot Illinois has been in before. And one Small is counting on this group to achieve.
“At this time of year, you need a majority of your team to be clicking, playing good shots and thinking correctly,” Small said. “We’re on our way to getting that done.”
In baseball
Illini conclude season. The potential of bad weather on Sunday in Piscatway, N.J., caused Illinois and Rutgers to play a doubleheader on Saturday for the final two games of the Illini’s season.
Illinois had no trouble in the first game, picking up a 13-1 win, but lost the second game 6-3.
The Illini (22-22) scored in every inning during the first game against the Scarlet Knights (21-23), with Jacob Campbell leading the way. The Illinois catcher went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and five RBI.
Nathan Lavender (7-2) earned the win, throwing six innings of two-hit ball and striking out 10.
Illinois led 2-0 early in the second game before Rutgers went ahead for good after two innings. Campbell hit his second home run of the day in the second game, while Centennial graduate and first baseman Kellen Sarver also added a solo home run.
In track and field
Howell qualifies for nationals. Olivia Howell continued her superb season on Saturday. And she’ll get another chance to race against the best in the country next month.
The Illinois sophomore placed seventh in the 1,500-meter run at the NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas, qualifying for the NCAA Championships with a time of 4 minutes, 12.45 seconds that established a new program record.