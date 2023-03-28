LINCOLN, Neb. — Big innings and just enough pitching allowed the Illinois baseball team to avoid a sweep against host Nebraska.
And it allowed veteran Illini coach Dan Hartleb to get that much closer to an historic win.
The Illini beat the Cornhuskers 10-7 on Sunday afternoon in front of 4,382 fans at Haymarket Park. The victory gives Hartleb 518 career wins at Illinois, matching the mark Lee Eilbracht had from 1952 through 1978.
Hartleb has a chance to become the all-time wins leader at Illinois on Tuesday night when the Illini play Missouri (17-6) at 6:30 p.m. at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget.
Illinois (11-9, 1-2 Big Ten) never trailed against Nebraska (13-8-1, 2-1), taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and expanding that advantage to 10-3 after six innings.
The Illini rattled off 14 hits, with third baseman Branden Comia and left fielder Ryan Moerman each hitting home runs in the first inning. Comia’s solo home run over the left-field fence gave Illinois a 1-0 lead and Moerman’s two-out, two-run home run staked Illinois to its early 3-0 lead.
It was the fifth home run of the season for Comia and third one this season for Moerman.
Starter Jack Wenninger pitched a solid six innings before giving way to the bullpen, with the right-hander giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits. Wenniger (3-1) struck out six and walked two.
Illinois got to Nebraska starter Michal Garza (1-3) early, with Garza only lasting two innings and giving up six runs on seven hits.
First baseman Cam McDonald was one of four Illini with multi-hit games, as McDonald finished 2 for 4 with three RBI. His two-run single in the top of the second gave Illinois a 6-0 lead.
Catcher Camden Janik (2 for 4, RBI), designated hitter Coltin Quagliano (2 for 5, RBI) and second baseman Brody Harding (3 for 5, two runs scored) also contributed to help Illinois snap a two-game losing skid.
In softball
Scarlet Knights sweep Illini. The offense delivered for Illinois, namely designated player Kelly Ryono, but the pitching faltered in a 10-8 home loss against Rutgers on Sunday afternoon in front of 524 fans at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
The Scarlet Knights (26-10, 3-0) completed the three-game sweep against the Illini (18-12, 0-3) by hitting three home runs and fending off a late rally by Illinois.
The Illini took a 7-6 lead after four innings thanks to a two-run single by Ryono in the bottom of the fourth, only to see Rutgers regain the lead in the top of the fifth following a three-run home run by pinch-hitter Georgia Ingle that put the Scarlet Knights in front 9-7. Ingle later picked up the save with one inning of shutout relief in the bottom of the seventh.
None of the three pitchers Illinois used on Sunday came away unscathed. Tori McQueen started and went 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on five hits. She walked four and struck out two. Addy Jarvis sustained the loss, falling to 3-2 on the season, after allowing three runs on three hits. She struck out three and walked one in 2 2/3 innings. Sydney Sickels also gave up one run on two hits in two innings of work that saw her strike out two and walk one.
Ryono fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 3 with six RBI. Her three-run home run — Ryono’s team-leading fifth of the season — in the bottom of the third trimmed the Illini’s deficit to 6-5. Left fielder Stevie Meade also went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and one RBI.
Second baseman Avrey Steiner (1 for 3, two runs scored) and shortstop Megan Ward (2 for 4) contributed as well for the Illini, who are back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday with a home nonconference game against Southern Illinois Edwardsville (10-18) at Eichelberger Field.
In women’s golf
Wang shines. Graduate student Crystal Wang had come close to breaking through in the first three tournaments of 2023 for Illinois.
On Sunday, she finally did. Wang won a share of the individual title at the Clemson Invitational, held at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C. She carded a 3-under 69 during Sunday’s final round to finish the 54-hole tournament at 5-under 211. She tied with Ingrid Lindblad of LSU, Morgan Ketchum of Virginia Tech and Annabelle Pancake of Clemson for top honors.
Wang’s superb showing allowed her to become the first Illini to win a tournament title since Tristyn Nowlin in 2019. And she did it with clutch performances late as Wang made birdies on three of her last four holes, including the last two, to earn her co-medalist finish.
Illinois wound up in 11th place at the 16-team tournament. Isabel Sy (5-over 221) tied for 37th and Lexanne Halama (10-over 226) tied for 51st.
In women’s tennis
Illini continue fast start. Propelled by wins in singles and doubles play by Kate Duong, Illinois defeated Purdue 4-1 on Sunday in West Lafayette, Ind., as the Illini remain unbeaten in Big Ten action this season.
The Illini (11-5, 3-0 Big Ten) won the doubles point against the Boilermakers (11-4, 2-2) to take an early 1-0 lead. Duong and Megan Heuser won 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and teammates Kida Ferrari and Violeta Martinez secured a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles.
Purdue tied the match at 1 after Csilla Fodor beat Ashley Yeah 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles before Illinois collected three successive wins in singles play. Kasia Treiber gave Illinois the lead back after winning 7-6 (5), 6-2 at No. 5 singles before Josie Frazier earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles and Duong rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win against Liz Norman at No. 1 singles to clinch the match for Illinois.
In men’s tennis
Illini can’t pull upset. In a Top 25 matchup outside on Sunday afternoon at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 21 Illinois 4-0.
The Illini (13-8, 1-1 Big Ten) lost the doubles point to the Buckeyes (19-2, 2-0) and then could not prevail in any singles matches.
Alex Petrov won his first set at No. 3 singles for Illinois, before Ohio State’s James Trotter rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. That was the only singles match that finished where Illinois won a set, as JJ Tracy beat William Mroz 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 singles and Jack Anthrop defeated Nic Meister 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.