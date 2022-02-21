CHAMPAIGN — Illinois deputy athletic director Warren Hood announced Monday he would retire at the end of April after spending 36 years working in Illini athletics. Hood spent the past six years as DIA's second-in-command to athletic director Josh Whitman.
“Warren Hood retires as one of the most influential, impactful figures in Fighting Illini Athletics history,” Whitman said in an official release. “For nearly 40 years, he has served in progressively prominent leadership roles, culminating with him being my most trusted adviser for these last six years. He led the two most ambitious, expensive building projects in University history — the renovations of both Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center. He secured what was then the most lucrative corporate naming agreement in college sports, to rename State Farm Center. And he was highly involved in the search process that brought us Bret Bielema."
Hood served in several capacities in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics in the last four decades. His most recent duties were overseeing the public-facing branches of the DIA like communications, marketing, video, social media and ticketing.
It was Hood's work in capital projects and facilities, though, where he made an inedible mark on Illinois athletics in the last decade-plus. From 2005-09, Hood spearheaded the $123 million renovation of Memorial Stadium. He later directed the $170 million renovation of then Assembly Hall while securing a $60 million naming rights deal with State Farm Center. At that time, the $60 million deal was the largest corporate naming rights agreement for a college venue in the nation.
Hood, an Urbana native and Urbana High school graduate, earned both his bachlelor's and master's degrees at Illinois. He and his wife, Denise, have two children and reside in Mahomet.
“It has truly been an honor to spend my entire career at the University of Illinois,” Hood said in the release. “I was introduced to Fighting Illini athletics at a young age, growing up in Urbana and attending sporting events with my dad. My dream was to work for the athletic department and that was fulfilled with 36 wonderful years. The decision to retire was very emotional and difficult for me. This department has been my second family. I have always enjoyed being a part of a team and will miss the daily interactions with my colleagues and our student-athletes."
In women's basketball
Illini lose ninth straight. Illinois hung with Northwestern through one quarter, but turnover trouble and an inability to slow the Wildcats down offensively led to an 82-59 loss Sunday at State Farm Center. It was a ninth straight loss for the Illini (6-17, 1-11 Big Ten), who will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Minnesota.
Sophomore guard Aaliyah Nye knocked down 5 of 13 three-pointers and led Illinois with 15 points. Sophomore forward Erika Porter added 13 points off the bench in the loss.
In baseball
UI downs Kansas in series finale. Illinois closed out its season-opening series against Kansas with a 7-1 victory Sunday at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. Sophomore lefthander Payton Hutchings notched his first career victory for the Illini (1-2), giving up one run on eight hits and striking out three in six innings.
Centennial grad and Illinois first baseman Kellen Sarver went 3 of 5 with a double, home run and two RBI against the Jayhawks. Leadoff hitter Danny Doligale was 2 of 4 at the plate and also drove in two runs. Illinois returns to action at 10 a.m. Friday against Middle Tennessee in Conway, S.C.
In softball
Illini secure upset win. Illinois' four-game split at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., ended with an 8-6 upset of No. 10 Arkansas on Sunday. It was the second win against a ranked SEC team for the Illini (6-4) this season. They beat then No. 14 LSU a week prior.
Sophomore center fielder Jaelyn Vickery was 2 of 4 with a home run and two RBI in the win against the Razorbacks, which helped the Kankakee native earn Co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors Monday. Illinois second baseman Avrey Steiner also drove in three runs against Arkansas, and Sydney Sickels got the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief. The Illini return to action March 5-6 with four games at the Red & Black Challenge in Louisville, Ky.
In men's tennis
Illinois notches top 25 win. Illinois picked up its biggest win of the season to date with Sunday's 4-2 victory against No. 22 North Carolina at Atkins Tennis Center. The Illini lost the doubles point before rallying in singles play, with freshman Gabrielius Guzauskas clinching the match with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory in No. 5 singles.
Siphosothando Montsi also rallied at No. 1 singles for Illinois to win 6-1, 1-6, 7-5. Hunter Heck won 7-6, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and Alex Brown claimed the other point with a 1-6, 7-6, 7-5 victory at No. 4 singles. The Illini (3-6) next host Baylor on March 4 in at Atkins.