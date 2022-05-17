NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Illinois sophomore Piercen Hunt shot a career low 6-under 64 to finish Monday’s first round of the NCAA regional at Yale Golf Course as the individual leader.
The Illini shot 7-under as a team, tied for fifth with North Carolina, and are six strokes off the lead heading into Tuesday’s second round.
Hunt eagled No. 16 and shot 4-under on the back nine — the first nine for Illinois on Monday morning — to start his first round. He finished with six other birdies and two bogeys and came within one stroke of tying Illinois’ 18-hole record. Both Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Jackson Buchanan carded 1-under 69s and are tied for 28th, and Tommy Kuhl shot a 1-over 71 to finish the first round tied for 44th. Jerry Ji’s 6-over 76 was not counted.
“We started off flat, which was a little surprising,” Illinois coach Mike Small said. “We all striped it off the first tee beautifully, and then we made six bogeys in the first five holes, which is uncharacteristic. We righted the ship, and got back on track and played pretty well after that. We didn’t close the way we could have, but all-in-all, we’re still in this thing. The main reason for that, though, is that Piercen kept us in there.”
The top five teams at the end of Wednesday’s final round will advance to the NCAA championship at the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Wake Forest and North Florida were the co-leaders after one round at 13-under. Georgia Southern shot 10-under and is in third, and Texas Tech was fourth at 9-under as a team.
In softball
Illini secure NCAA tournament berth. Illinois softball finished the end of the regular season in a slide, losing its final two games at Eichelberger Field to Penn State. The Big Ten tournament wasn’t much better with a one-and-done appearance in East Lansing, Mich., after being upset by Ohio State in the quarterfinals.
Illinois (34-20) now has the chance to start fresh after earning an NCAA tournament berth. The Illini will travel to Columbia, Mo., for the Missouri Regional May 20-22 and face Arizona (33-20) in the first round at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The other matchup in Columbia features No. 15 Missouri (36-20) against in-state foe Missouri State (27-18) at 1 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Illinois had won eight of 10 before the pair of slip-ups against Penn State last week and finished third in the Big Ten. It was the best conference finish in Tyra Perry’s six-season tenure, and the NCAA tournament bid is the fourth total for Perry’s Illini and first since 2019.
Senior second baseman Avery Steiner, a First Team All-Big Ten selection this season, leads Illinois with a .389 batting average and has struck out just 18 times in 190 at bats. Junior third baseman Delaney Rummell leads the Illini with 10 home runs and 34 RBI, and junior right fielder Kelly Ryono is batting .322 with five home runs and 32 RBI.
Illinois has leaned on three pitchers throughout the season. Senior right-hander Sydney Sickels is 12-8 with a 1.97 ERA, 186 strikeouts and 34 walks in 138 2/3 innings, and sophomore left-hander Tori McQueen has a 13-5 record to go with a 2.38 ERA, 126 strikeouts and 21 walks in 109 innings. Freshman righty Lauren Wiles is also 8-6 with a 2.57 ERA, 91 strikeouts and 40 walks in 103 1/3 innings.
Arizona was more successful during the nonconference portion of its schedule, winning 25 of 29 games. The Wildcats stumbled in the tough Pac-12 — Arizona State, UCLA and Washington are all seeded teams in the NCAA tournament — finishing eighth with an 8-16 conference record.
Sophomore outfielder Jasmine Perezchica leads a talented young Arizona team with a .393 batting average and has 10 steals in 13 attempts. The Wildcats’ power comes from sophomore second baseman Allie Skaggs (22 home runs), sophomore first baseman Carlie Scupin (17 home runs) and redshirt sophomore catcher Sharlize Palacios (17 home runs). Sophomore right-hander Devyn Netz is Arizona’s top pitcher and is 13-7 on the season with a 3.90 ERA, 72 strikeouts and 39 walks in 113 innings.
In track and field
Howell repeats as Big Ten champ. Illinois junior Olivia Howell won her second straight Big Ten title in the 1,500-meter run Sunday in Minneapolis with a time of 4 minutes, 21.75 seconds to lead the Illini in their ninth-place team finish. Howell also ran on Illinois’ 1,600-meter relay team that finished fifth. Other top five finishes Sunday for the Illini women included Jessica McDowell placing fourth in the 400-meter dash in 52.79 seconds and Halle hill running 4:24.89 to finish fifth in the 1,500.
Jon Davis was just edged out in his bid to repeat as the Big Ten’s 1,500 champ. The Oakwood graduate finished second in 3:52.80 in a tight race that saw the top four runners finish within one second of each other. Illinois placed 12th as a team, with Mahomet-Seymour graduate CJ Shoaf picking up an eighth-place finish in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 9 inches.
In baseball
Illini walk off against Cornhuskers. Nearly five hours of rain delays (yes, plural) turned a Sunday afternoon series finale between Illinois and Nebraska into a late-night finish at Illinois Field. At least it was dramatic.
Sunday’s game paused for the second time with the score tied at 4-4 heading into the ninth inning.
Once action resumed, Illinois senior reliever Tommy Green ripped off a 1-2-3 top of the ninth on just five pitches. Brandon Comia started the two-out rally for the Illini with a single and scored from first on Justin Janas’ walk-off single when Nebraska left fielder Tyler Palmer misplayed the ball. The 5-4 victory secured Illinois’ fifth Big Ten series win in seven opportunities and was the team’s second walk-off win this season.
Janas and Cam McDonald both finished the game 3 of 4 at the plate to lead Illinois. McDonald’s single in the bottom of the second inning extended his Illini record on-base streak to 59 games. Janas, McDonald, Taylor Jackson and Cal Hejza all drove in one run in the win. Green’s single inning on the mound got him the win after Joseph Glassey threw five scoreless innings in relief of starter Ty Rybarczyk.
Illinois (28-20, 14-7 Big Ten) will wrap up regular season play with a three-game series at Penn State starting Thursday in University Park, Pa. The Illini are currently tied with Iowa for third place in the Big Ten, just two games behind Maryland and Rutgers, who are both 16-5 in the conference. Maryland has a three-game series at Purdue, Rutgers will play three at Michigan and Iowa will host Indiana.