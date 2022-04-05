CHAMPAIGN — Illinois baseball’s best Big Ten start since 2015 continued Sunday afternoon with an 11-8 victory against Purdue.
The three-run win in front of 1,529 fans at Illinois Field finished off a three-game sweep of the Boilermakers (18-5, 1-3 Big Ten) and kept the Illini (13-12, 5-1) in a tie with Rutgers (21-6, 5-1) atop the Big Ten standings through the first two weeks of conference play.
The Illini led 1-0 after two innings, but found themselves trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning.
But then, coach Dan Hartleb’s offense woke up. The Illini sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs to take a convincing 10-5 lead. A two-run single by third baseman Branden Comia tied the game at 5, and then catcher Jacob Campbell delivered a two-run double down the left-field line to give the Illini an 8-5 lead.
Leadoff hitter and right fielder Danny Doligale went 3 for 4 with a solo home run in the seventh inning — his first of the season — and Campbell finished 3 for 5 with three RBI to pace the Illini’s 12-hit output.
First baseman Justin Janas (2 for 4, three runs scored) and second baseman Brody Harding (2 for 2, three walks) were also disruptive against Purdue’s pitching.
Sophomore reliever Jack Wenninger got the first win of his Illinois career after throwing 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Wenninger only allowed three hits and struck out two after starter Jack Crowder lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out one.
The Illini will try to keep their solid play intact on Tuesday when they are set to travel to play at Illinois State (10-11) in a nonconference game.
First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Duffy Bass Field in Normal before Illinois hits the road later this week for a three-game Big Ten series at Iowa that starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.
In women’s gymnastics
Duo qualify for NCAAs. Mia Takekawa and Mia Townes aren’t done representing Illinois yet this season.
The NCAA announced the two Illini juniors will compete at the NCAA Championships, set for April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas. Takekawa qualified as an individual on the uneven bars, while Townes did so in the vault.
Both fared well at the second round of the NCAA Regional meet held in Seattle last Thursday. Takekawa posted a 9.950 on the bars, while Townes tied her career-best mark with a 9.925 on the vault.
This is the first time Illinois will have multiple athletes at the NCAA Championships since Giana O’Connor, Mary Jane Horth and Sunny Kato were involved in 2015.
In men’s golf
Illini third in Georgia. Tommy Kuhl finished off the lowest-scoring tournament of his career with a 1-under 71 on Sunday to help Illinois place third at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational in Augusta, Ga.
Kuhl tied for sixth, buoyed by his 7-under 65 in the second round. Fellow senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart tied for 16th after a final-round 69.
The 24th-ranked Illini finished 34 strokes off the lead, with No. 12 Texas getting the win.
In women’s tennis
Frazier clinches win. Illinois turned an early 2-0 deficit into a 4-3 come-from-behind victory Sunday at Nebraska. The Illini dropped the doubles point and the first singles match before freshman Megan Heuser got the Illini on the board with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles.
Sophomore Kate Duong evened the match at 2-2 with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles, and freshman Kasia Treiber followed with a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles. The Cornhuskers responded to tie the match, but Illinois junior Josie Frazier finished off the comeback with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory at No. 3 singles.
The win moved the Illini (12-6, 5-1 Big Ten) into a tie with Michigan for third in the Big Ten.
In softball
Offense delivers. Illinois salvaged a series win against Minnesota with a 15-5 victory Sunday in front of 936 fans at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis.
It was the Illini’s most prolific offensive performance of the season and came with six different players finishing the game with multiple hits.
Paige Berkmeyer was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBI to lead Illinois, and Delaney Rummell also went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs. Megan Ward, Brianna Nykaza and Danielle Davis also had two RBI apiece.
Tori McQueen picked up the win in relief for Illinois (17-13, 3-2 Big Ten), giving up three runs on four hits and striking out two in five innings.
In men’s tennis
Illini post sweep. Illinois won both ends of its Big Ten/nonconference home doubleheader Sunday with a 6-1 victory against Michigan State and 4-1 win against Butler at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
The Illini built off winning the doubles point against Michigan State with sophomore Hunter Heck posting a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Nic Meister clinched the win against the Spartans with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 5 singles.
The win against Butler followed a similar path.
Illinois (9-11, 2-2 Big Ten) won the doubles point with consecutive 6-3 victories from Lucas Horve and Heck at No. 1 doubles and Alex Brown and Gabrielius Guzauskas at No. 2 doubles. Heck also clinched the victory against Butler.