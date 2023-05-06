CHAMPAIGN — The ninth lead change Friday night at Illinois Field was the charm for Illinois baseball, and it took a single swing of the bat.
Sophomore left fielder Ryan Moerman turned on the first pitch he saw from Michigan State reliever Ryan Szczepaniak and launched a home run over the left-field wall to give the Illini a 10-9 walk-off victory.
Moerman’s homer was the culmination of a series of comebacks and rallies for Illinois (20-22, 9-10 Big Ten).
The Illini took an early lead on a solo home run by Branden Comia in the bottom of the first inning, and a three-run home run from Jacob Schroeder in the bottom of the third rounded a four-run effort to regain the lead after Michigan State (28-14, 10-6) scored three times in the top of the second.
The lead changed hands twice in each half of the fifth inning and again in the seventh and ninth.
Jack Crowder was the fifth Illinois reliever and got the win despite giving up one run-on two hits in the top of the ninth inning. The Illini and Spartans will be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday to continue the weekend series.
In softball
Maryland wins series opener. Maryland changed the dynamic of Friday night’s game at Eichelberger Field in a single inning. The Terrapins took the early lead with one run in the top of the second inning, but it was a five-run effort in the fourth that chased Illini starter Lauren Wiles and gave Maryland the cushion necessary to fend off a late rally for the 6-2 win.
Wiles gave up five runs — three earned — on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. She got tagged with four of the Terrapins’ five runs in the top of the fourth, but it was relief pitcher Addy Jarvis, who gave up a two-run home run to Maryland first baseman Mackense Greico before getting the final out of the inning.
Illinois’ short-lived comeback attempt came in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kelly Ryono started the two-out rally with a single to left field, and Sydney Malott reached on an error. Megan Ward turned on a two-strike offering for a double to center field that scored both Ryono and pinch runner Zoe Howard.
Illinois (28-24, 6-14 Big Ten) went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, as Maryland starter Courtney Wyche finished off her complete game.
The Illini and Terrapins (34-16, 9-11) will be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eichelberger Field.
In men’s tennis
Illini fall to Arizona State in NCAA tourney. Illinois responded to dropping the doubles point to Arizona State with three quick singles win, but the No. 24 Illini couldn’t sustain the momentum and lost 4-3 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Cambridge, Mass.
Hunter Heck started off singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Arizona State’s Max McKinnon, and Alex Petrov followed with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Constantios Koshis. Kenta Miyoshi kept it going for Illinois (19-12) with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Nicola Cigna, but the Sun Devils won the next three singles matches to claim the first-round win.
In women’s tennis
Illini drop NCAA opener to Florida State. Illinois claimed doubles point in Friday’s first-round match against Florida State — a first since April 9 at Maryland — but the Illini couldn’t build off that strong start and lost 4-2 to the Seminoles in their NCAA tournament opener in Athens, Ga. Illinois (18-10) lost the first doubles match before rallying against Florida State.
The Illini’s Josie Frazier and Ashley Yeah teamed up for a 6-4 victory against Anna Arkadinaou and Millie Bissset, and Kida Ferrari and Violeta Martinez followed that up with a 7-5 victory after trailing 4-2 and 5-4 against the Seminoles’ Kianah Motosono and Olympe Lancelot. Four singles victories by Florida State clinched the match for the sixth-place finishers out of the ACC.